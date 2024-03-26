Twellman's Takes: Count the Philadelphia Union out at your own peril

It hasn't been an ideal start to the Philadelphia Union's 2024 campaign, crashing out of Concacaf Champions Cup in lopsided fashion to Liga MX's Pachuca and opening their regular season with three straight draws.
Those mixed results, coupled with a tepid offseason that saw no major roster additions, raised questions about the reliability of Philly's veteran core.
But Saturday's surprise 3-1 win at the Portland Timbers, which featured a heavily-rotated lineup to make up for missing starters on international duty, reminded Taylor Twellman of a long-held truth around the league: Never count out the Union.