Twellman: Pressure is on Caleb Porter & New England Revolution

Taylor Twellman's biggest takeaway from the first three matchdays of the 2025 MLS season? The New England Revolution are struggling.
The MLS Season Pass analyst and former Revolution striker wasted no words amid a 0W-2L-1D start that's included home defeats to the Columbus Crew and Philadelphia Union.
"Only one win in 13 games when you go all the way back to last year," Twellman said during this weekend's Sunday Night Soccer presented by Continental Tire broadcast.
"They're the only team in Major League Soccer this year that hasn't scored a goal through three games, and two of those games were at home."
This all occurs during head coach Caleb Porter's second season in charge, and with a retooled roster in tow.
New England have six new starters after a busy offseason that saw them make 16 signings, building their squad to meet Porter's vision. So far, the results aren't there.
"In fairness to any manager that takes over, especially one like Bruce Arena, who set a record for the most points in the regular season in 2021, you have to allow him to build his roster," Twellman said.
"He did that in 2024. So 2025, this is Caleb Porter's team. But look at the next six weeks in Major League Soccer's regular season. They are up against the gauntlet to get points."
Twellman notes how Porter has a winning tradition from previous coaching stops, and that's how his Revs team will ultimately be judged.
"Now, Caleb Porter was hired to bring an MLS Cup," Twellman said. "That is what he has done throughout his entire career – third year with the Portland Timbers, his second year with the Columbus Crew.
"Yet when you go back to the Columbus Crew and now to the Revolution, Caleb Porter has missed the playoffs three straight years. The pressure is on Caleb Porter to right the ship."
New England's next chance to do exactly that is Saturday at New York City FC (7:30 pm | MLS Season Pass).