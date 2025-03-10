Twellman: Pressure is on Caleb Porter & New England Revolution

Taylor Twellman's biggest takeaway from the first three matchdays of the 2025 MLS season? The New England Revolution are struggling.

"They're the only team in Major League Soccer this year that hasn't scored a goal through three games, and two of those games were at home."

"Only one win in 13 games when you go all the way back to last year," Twellman said during this weekend's Sunday Night Soccer presented by Continental Tire broadcast.

The MLS Season Pass analyst and former Revolution striker wasted no words amid a 0W-2L-1D start that's included home defeats to the Columbus Crew and Philadelphia Union .

This all occurs during head coach Caleb Porter's second season in charge, and with a retooled roster in tow.

New England have six new starters after a busy offseason that saw them make 16 signings, building their squad to meet Porter's vision. So far, the results aren't there.

"In fairness to any manager that takes over, especially one like Bruce Arena, who set a record for the most points in the regular season in 2021, you have to allow him to build his roster," Twellman said.