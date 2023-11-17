Trinidad & Tobago vs. USA: How to watch, stream Concacaf Nations League quarterfinal

The US men's national team carry a 3-0 aggregate lead into Leg 2 of their Concacaf Nations League quarterfinal series with Trinidad & Tobago, hoping to complete the job Monday evening in the Caribbean nation's capital city.

Perhaps more crucially, the CNL quarterfinal winners auto-qualify for the 2024 Copa América that's hosted throughout the US next summer. The USMNT need every high-level test available before co-hosting the North America 2026 World Cup.

Should Gregg Berhalter's team advance past Trinidad & Tobago, they'd reach the CNL semifinals – held March 2024 in Arlington, Texas – and inch closer to defending back-to-back titles in the regional tournament.

Head coach Angus Eve's team needs a heroic comeback on home soil to advance in the Nations League. But a loss isn't fatal for their 2024 Copa América dreams, as the losing quarterfinalists enter a separate playoff to determine Concacaf's last two spots (six total) in South America's premier international tournament – alongside all 10 Conmebol nations.

The Soca Warriors approached Leg 1 at Austin FC 's Q2 Stadium in a defensive posture, an approach they reinforced after Noah Powder's 37th-minute red card. Ultimately, they tallied just one shot (off target) in Thursday's 3-0 defeat as the USMNT opened the floodgates late.

Ricardo Pepi remains a game-changer off the bench, opening the scoring (82') in the USMNT's 3-0 first-leg win over Trinidad & Tobago. Aside from the FC Dallas homegrown export, goals from Antonee Robinson (86') and Gio Reyna (89') turned a cagey draw turned into a rout.

Now, the USMNT will look to close the job when visiting the Soca Warriors. They have an aggregate cushion, and one road goal might secure their 2023-24 Nations League semifinal place and ensure a 2024 Copa América berth awaits.