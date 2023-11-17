Trinidad & Tobago vs. USA: How to watch, stream Concacaf Nations League quarterfinal

The US men's national team carry a 3-0 aggregate lead into Leg 2 of their Concacaf Nations League quarterfinal series with Trinidad & Tobago, hoping to complete the job Monday evening in the Caribbean nation's capital city.
How to watch and stream
- English: TNT, MAX & Peacock
- Spanish: Universo
When
- Monday, Nov. 20 | 7 pm ET/4 pm PT
Where
- Hasely Crawford Stadium | Port of Spain, Trinidad
Should Gregg Berhalter's team advance past Trinidad & Tobago, they'd reach the CNL semifinals – held March 2024 in Arlington, Texas – and inch closer to defending back-to-back titles in the regional tournament.
Perhaps more crucially, the CNL quarterfinal winners auto-qualify for the 2024 Copa América that's hosted throughout the US next summer. The USMNT need every high-level test available before co-hosting the North America 2026 World Cup.
The Soca Warriors approached Leg 1 at Austin FC's Q2 Stadium in a defensive posture, an approach they reinforced after Noah Powder's 37th-minute red card. Ultimately, they tallied just one shot (off target) in Thursday's 3-0 defeat as the USMNT opened the floodgates late.
Head coach Angus Eve's team needs a heroic comeback on home soil to advance in the Nations League. But a loss isn't fatal for their 2024 Copa América dreams, as the losing quarterfinalists enter a separate playoff to determine Concacaf's last two spots (six total) in South America's premier international tournament – alongside all 10 Conmebol nations.
Ricardo Pepi remains a game-changer off the bench, opening the scoring (82') in the USMNT's 3-0 first-leg win over Trinidad & Tobago. Aside from the FC Dallas homegrown export, goals from Antonee Robinson (86') and Gio Reyna (89') turned a cagey draw turned into a rout.
Now, the USMNT will look to close the job when visiting the Soca Warriors. They have an aggregate cushion, and one road goal might secure their 2023-24 Nations League semifinal place and ensure a 2024 Copa América berth awaits.
Facing short rest, the Yanks' depth will get the chance to shine, especially with Christian Pulisic, Tim Weah, Tyler Adams and Johnny Cardoso recovering from injuries.