Matchday

Trinidad & Tobago vs. USA: How to watch, stream Concacaf Nations League quarterfinal

23MLS_NL_HTW_TRIvUSA
MLSsoccer staff

The US men's national team carry a 3-0 aggregate lead into Leg 2 of their Concacaf Nations League quarterfinal series with Trinidad & Tobago, hoping to complete the job Monday evening in the Caribbean nation's capital city.

How to watch and stream

  • English: TNT, MAX & Peacock
  • Spanish: Universo

When

Where

  • Hasely Crawford Stadium | Port of Spain, Trinidad

Should Gregg Berhalter's team advance past Trinidad & Tobago, they'd reach the CNL semifinals – held March 2024 in Arlington, Texas – and inch closer to defending back-to-back titles in the regional tournament.

Perhaps more crucially, the CNL quarterfinal winners auto-qualify for the 2024 Copa América that's hosted throughout the US next summer. The USMNT need every high-level test available before co-hosting the North America 2026 World Cup.

Trinidad and Tobago logo
Trinidad and Tobago

The Soca Warriors approached Leg 1 at Austin FC's Q2 Stadium in a defensive posture, an approach they reinforced after Noah Powder's 37th-minute red card. Ultimately, they tallied just one shot (off target) in Thursday's 3-0 defeat as the USMNT opened the floodgates late.

Head coach Angus Eve's team needs a heroic comeback on home soil to advance in the Nations League. But a loss isn't fatal for their 2024 Copa América dreams, as the losing quarterfinalists enter a separate playoff to determine Concacaf's last two spots (six total) in South America's premier international tournament – alongside all 10 Conmebol nations.

USA logo
USA

Ricardo Pepi remains a game-changer off the bench, opening the scoring (82') in the USMNT's 3-0 first-leg win over Trinidad & Tobago. Aside from the FC Dallas homegrown export, goals from Antonee Robinson (86') and Gio Reyna (89') turned a cagey draw turned into a rout.

Now, the USMNT will look to close the job when visiting the Soca Warriors. They have an aggregate cushion, and one road goal might secure their 2023-24 Nations League semifinal place and ensure a 2024 Copa América berth awaits.

Facing short rest, the Yanks' depth will get the chance to shine, especially with Christian Pulisic, Tim Weah, Tyler Adams and Johnny Cardoso recovering from injuries.

MLSsoccer staff -
@mls
Concacaf Nations League Matchday US Men's National Team

Related Stories

Who's in, who's out? Austin, Atlanta & RSL reset for 2024
MLS Cup to Taika Waititi's "Next Goal Wins": The Thomas Rongen story
Brazil vs. Argentina: How to watch & stream, preview of World Cup qualifier
More Videos
More Videos

More News

Who's in, who's out? Austin, Atlanta & RSL reset for 2024

Who's in, who's out? Austin, Atlanta & RSL reset for 2024
MLS Cup to Taika Waititi's "Next Goal Wins": The Thomas Rongen story

MLS Cup to Taika Waititi's "Next Goal Wins": The Thomas Rongen story
Brazil vs. Argentina: How to watch & stream, preview of World Cup qualifier

Brazil vs. Argentina: How to watch & stream, preview of World Cup qualifier
Trinidad & Tobago vs. USA: How to watch, stream Concacaf Nations League quarterfinal

Trinidad & Tobago vs. USA: How to watch, stream Concacaf Nations League quarterfinal
Your Friday Kickoff: Who could get a new-manager bounce in 2024?
The Daily Kickoff

Your Friday Kickoff: Who could get a new-manager bounce in 2024?
MLS coaching carousel: Full list of changes in 2023

MLS coaching carousel: Full list of changes in 2023
More News
Video
Video
MLS Cup favorites: Seattle Sounders rising, FC Cincinnati falling?!
6:08
Extratime

MLS Cup favorites: Seattle Sounders rising, FC Cincinnati falling?!
Luiz Suárez reports: How many goals for Inter Miami?
2:03
Extratime

Luiz Suárez reports: How many goals for Inter Miami?
2023 MLS Comeback Player of the Year: Alan Pulido
1:10

2023 MLS Comeback Player of the Year: Alan Pulido
Player development in North America
15:41

Player development in North America
More Video