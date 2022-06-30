Columbus Crew's Jacen Russell-Rowe turns MLS NEXT Pro rise into statement vs. old club

Jacen Russell-Rowe spent some seven years in Toronto FC ’s academy system, plenty of time to envision moments like Wednesday night at BMO Field, where he made his first career MLS start as his mother, sister and girlfriend looked on.

“It felt amazing. Getting two assists, the win on the road, just being, playing at BMO Field, all of that together just makes it a very special night for me – and first start,” Russell-Rowe told reporters after the match, revealing that head coach Caleb Porter had told him on Monday that he’d get the start against his former club.

What he surely didn’t expect during those adolescent years was that he’d do all that while clad in the bright yellow of the Columbus Crew – burning his hometown club as a member of the away team, on the same day the Ohio side officially sent $50,000 in General Allocation Money to TFC to acquire his rights and sign him to a first-team contract .

Seizing that opportunity with both hands by notching two assists in a 2-1 win over an Eastern Conference competitor, he made sure it was indeed a dream performance.

“It's a great platform,” Russell-Rowe said of MLS NEXT Pro, where he's the eighth player to ink a first-team deal. “In that league, you're playing against a lot of academy guys who are trying to make that next step. Some guys are just signed and there's also some experienced players that would be reserve players on MLS teams, I remember. It definitely gets you ready, gets you sharp because I feel like it’s a step up, definitely technically.”

On Wednesday, though, he played provider, dropping an inviting layoff for fellow youngster Sean Zawadzki to rifle home from just outside the penalty box before slipping a lovely pass to Darlington Nagbe for the eventual game-winner.

The 19-year-old striker earned this chance by lighting up MLS NEXT Pro in its inaugural season, leading the developmental league’s golden boot race with 11 goals in 11 games to steer Crew 2 to the top of both the Eastern Conference and overall standings .

“It was just about finding what's what's best for me. Obviously, it didn't work out with Toronto. And then I had the opportunity to be with the Crew, which is a very big organization,” said Russell-Rowe. "At the end of the day, I have no regrets.”

He’s focused on his team’s objectives and maintains he harbors no bad blood against TFC – “I wouldn't necessarily say I had a grudge or had a point to prove,” he said. But Russell-Rowe acknowledged that “adrenaline was high” on such an emotion-charged occasion, and notably got barked at by Jonathan Osorio after a full-blooded, late slide tackle on the Toronto veteran.

“It's really cool to see a 19-year-old kid who has a ton of talent get his first debut against his former club – [in] his hometown, that's a little bit of icing on the cake.”

“This is obviously a job,” said Porter of the Brampton native, “we’ve all coached a lot of games, played a lot of games. But it's pretty special when you have a player like Jacen Russell-Rowe who proves himself with Crew 2 and gets an opportunity with the first team, at first being loaned up and training with us a lot. And we just felt like he earned the right to be signed, and he earned the right to start this game.

2 - @ColumbusCrew 's Jacen Russell-Rowe recorded 2 assists in the opening 30 minutes of his first @MLS start, the fastest a player has done so since Davide Chiumiento for the Whitecaps in March 2011. Instant. pic.twitter.com/LvIpmitbOH

Surplus to requirements?

Russell-Rowe was a victim of a numbers game at TFC, part of a talent-rich crop of rising academy prospects in which others were rated more highly, perceived to be more ready for the big time.

“When you have a bunch of guys, Ayo [Akinola], Deandre [Kerr], people that assessed all these guys – you don't have room for everybody,” said head coach and sporting director Bob Bradley on Wednesday night when asked about the TFC ex who’d just sliced up his Reds. “Columbus took him for their second team, with the idea that if he did well, they could move him up.

“Give it time,” he added, “if he turns out to be better than Deandre, better than Ayo, better than other players. Even in training every day, if you try to develop guys as No. 9s, you can't have five No. 9s in training. We made the decision to sign Deandre to a homegrown [contract]. I think the feeling was that Jacen would be perhaps offered a second contract, but didn't want to do it here. So that led to a discussion, and if a player has gone out, you want to make sure that if things work out for him, you get something in return.”

Russell-Rowe elected to move on to a new environment, joining the University of Maryland’s powerhouse NCAA program. He weathered the disruptions of the COVID-19 pandemic to experience two seasons of college soccer (2020-21) before the call arrived from a Columbus outfit led by several former TFC executives who knew about his qualities as they sought to replenish an aging roster with new blood.