Transfer Tracker

Toronto FC sign Nathaniel Edwards, Charlie Sharp

Toronto FC - sign - Edwards and Sharp
MLSsoccer staff

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signings

Toronto FC have signed defender Nathaniel Edwards and forward Charlie Sharp from MLS NEXT Pro affiliate Toronto FC II, the club announced Tuesday.

Edwards, 21, is under contract through 2025 with options for 2026-27. Sharp, 23, is under contract through 2025 with options for 2026-27.

"We are excited to add Nate to our first team roster at this time,” said general manager Jason Hernandez. “He has been a top performer with TFC II this season, and we look forward to his continued growth within our environment."

Before getting a first-team deal, Edwards tallied 1g/2a in 22 matches for Toronto FC II. He also featured once for TFC in the 2024 Canadian Championship.

While in MLS NEXT Pro, Sharp tallied 5g/2a in 15 matches. He's played in two MLS matches as a substitute.

"We are happy to officially elevate Charlie at this time," said Hernandez. "His strong mentality and mature playing style will be a welcomed addition to our young player group in the first team."

Edwards played college soccer at Syracuse University. Sharp played college soccer at Western Michigan University and was picked No. 61 overall (third round) by Toronto in the 2023 MLS SuperDraft presented by adidas.

READ MORE: MLS Transfer Tracker presented by Avant

MLSsoccer staff -
@mls
Transfer Tracker Toronto FC Charlie Sharp Nathaniel Edwards

Related Stories

Houston Dynamo sign midfielder Júnior Moreno
Carlos Vela signs with LAFC: El Rey returns!
Inter Miami sign Benjamin Cremaschi to new contract
More News
More News
Mikey Varas takes on "dream project" at San Diego FC

Mikey Varas takes on "dream project" at San Diego FC
Colorado's Darren Yapi fined by MLS Disciplinary Committee
Disciplinary Committee Decision

Colorado's Darren Yapi fined by MLS Disciplinary Committee
Matchday 33: Who can clinch playoffs or be eliminated?
Playoff Scenarios

Matchday 33: Who can clinch playoffs or be eliminated?
Matchday 33: What to know, how to watch on MLS Season Pass

Matchday 33: What to know, how to watch on MLS Season Pass
Dejan Joveljić kickstarts epic LA Galaxy comeback | Energy Moment of the Matchday
Energy Moment of the Matchday

Dejan Joveljić kickstarts epic LA Galaxy comeback | Energy Moment of the Matchday
Video
Video
What A Save! Who had the best stop in Matchday 32?
1:39
What A Save

What A Save! Who had the best stop in Matchday 32?
Best Skills of the Matchday! Must-see moves from Matchday 32
1:04
Best Skills of the Matchday

Best Skills of the Matchday! Must-see moves from Matchday 32
Energy Moment of the Matchday 32: Dejan Joveljić
0:44

Energy Moment of the Matchday 32: Dejan Joveljić
Disciplinary Committee: 09.14.24 LA-LAFC Chanot Hands to the face-head-neck Brugman 100+min
0:09

Disciplinary Committee: 09.14.24 LA-LAFC Chanot Hands to the face-head-neck Brugman 100+min