Toronto FC sign Nathaniel Edwards, Charlie Sharp

Edwards, 21, is under contract through 2025 with options for 2026-27. Sharp, 23, is under contract through 2025 with options for 2026-27.

"We are excited to add Nate to our first team roster at this time,” said general manager Jason Hernandez. “He has been a top performer with TFC II this season, and we look forward to his continued growth within our environment."

Before getting a first-team deal, Edwards tallied 1g/2a in 22 matches for Toronto FC II. He also featured once for TFC in the 2024 Canadian Championship.

While in MLS NEXT Pro, Sharp tallied 5g/2a in 15 matches. He's played in two MLS matches as a substitute.

"We are happy to officially elevate Charlie at this time," said Hernandez. "His strong mentality and mature playing style will be a welcomed addition to our young player group in the first team."

Edwards played college soccer at Syracuse University. Sharp played college soccer at Western Michigan University and was picked No. 61 overall (third round) by Toronto in the 2023 MLS SuperDraft presented by adidas.