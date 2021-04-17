Transfer Tracker

Toronto FC sign homegrown defender Luke Singh

By Jonathan Sigal @JonathanSigal

Luke Singh

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

Toronto FC have signed defender Luke Singh as a homegrown player through the 2025 MLS season, it was announced Friday.

The 20-year-old recently signed two short-term deals with Toronto to play in their Concacaf Champions League Round of 16 series against Liga MX side Club Leon. During their memorable second-leg victory that clinched a 3-2 aggregate lead, he started at center back alongside Omar Gonzalez.

“Luke is a talented young player, and we are excited to add him to the first team,” TFC general manager Ali Curtis said in a release. “He joined our club beginning with the academy, and then he progressed to TFC II. We began to integrate him more into the first team last year, and then this preseason he truly earned his MLS contract.

“His training and also performances in Concacaf Champions League were excellent. He has a bright future and we are looking forward to his continued development.” 

Singh joined Toronto FC II in March 2019 and then was sent on loan to Danish club Brøndby IF for the remainder of that season, scoring two goals in 24 appearances. Before joining TFC’s reserve team, Singh spent two seasons in their academy. The Brampton native has also represented Trinidad & Tobago at the Concacaf U-20 Championship.

Now in their first season under head coach Chris Armas, Toronto return Gonzalez and Chris Mavinga as veterans at center back. A season ago, they finished second in the Supporters’ Shield standings.

