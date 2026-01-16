Toronto FC sign goalkeeper William Yarbrough

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

Toronto FC have signed goalkeeper William Yarbrough via free agency, the club announced Friday. He is under contract through the 2026 season, with an option through June 2027.

The 36-year-old arrives after joining Inter Miami CF mid-way through their MLS Cup 2025-winning campaign.

Previously, the former United States international logged 34 clean sheets in 120 regular-season appearances with the Colorado Rapids (2020-23) and the San Jose Earthquakes (2024).

“We are thrilled to welcome Will to the Toronto FC family,” said Toronto FC general manager Jason Hernandez.

“His veteran presence, proven leadership and experience complement our existing group of young goalkeepers, and we are excited to see him push the demands and standards of everyone in the locker room.”

Yabrough adds depth to a goalkeeping unit led by Canada international Luka Gavran. Toronto declined the option of former No. 1 Sean Johnson at the end of last season; he's since joined D.C. United.

Toronto's 2026 MLS season, their second under head coach Robin Fraser, begins on Feb. 21 at FC Dallas (8:30 pm ET | Apple TV). The Reds are seeking their first Audi MLS Cup Playoffs berth since 2020.