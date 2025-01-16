Toronto FC sign Alonso Coello to contract extension

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Extension

Toronto FC have signed midfielder Alonso Coello to a new contract through 2027 with an option for 2028, the club announced Thursday.

The 25-year-old Spaniard has spent the past two seasons with Toronto (2023-24), tallying 1g/3a in 46 regular-season matches.

Before joining Toronto’s first team, Coello shined with their MLS NEXT Pro side. He played college soccer at Florida Atlantic University.

“We are delighted to announce Alonso’s contract extension ahead of the 2025 season,” said TFC GM Jason Hernandez. “As an arrival from the NCAA to our TFC II platform, Alonso has been a model young professional in our environment.

"In each season with our club, he has demonstrated an ability to grow his game, and we look forward to helping him reach his full potential.”