Toronto FC's Herdman, Laryea & Johnson suspended for incident vs. New York City FC

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has issued several rulings following Matchday 13 of the 2024 season.
Toronto-New York City incident
While the MLS Disciplinary Committee continues to review the post-match incident between New York City FC and Toronto FC on May 11, the following individuals have been suspended for May 15 games due to their involvement:
- Toronto FC head coach John Herdman
- Toronto FC defender Richie Laryea
- Toronto FC goalkeeper Sean Johnson
Toronto FC forward Prince Owusu and New York City FC defender Strahinja Tanasijevic each received red cards for their involvement in the post-match incident. Owusu will serve his red card suspension against Nashville SC on May 15, and Tanasijevic will serve his red card suspension against the Philadelphia Union on May 15.
The MLS Disciplinary Committee continues to assess the incident and those involved for further discipline, and will announce complete findings and sanctions at a later date.
Orlando City fines
The MLS Disciplinary Committee has found Orlando City SC in violation of the Mass Confrontation Policy in the 86th minute of their match against the Philadelphia Union on May 11.
Orlando have violated the policy for the second time this season, and a fine for an undisclosed amount has been issued to the club and head coach Oscar Pareja.
Due to their roles in the mass confrontation, goalkeeper Pedro Gallese, midfielders Nicolás Lodeiro and Iván Angulo, and forward Duncan McGuire will be issued undisclosed fines for inciting and/or escalating a mass confrontation.
Muriel fined
The MLS Disciplinary Committee has fined Orlando City SC forward Luis Muriel an undisclosed amount for violating the Simulation-Embellishment policy in the 81st minute of Orlando’s match against the Philadelphia Union on May 11.
Rodríguez fined
The MLS Disciplinary Committee has fined Portland Timbers forward Jonathan Rodríguez an undisclosed amount for violating the Simulation-Embellishment policy in the 77th minute of Portland’s match against Seattle Sounders FC on May 12.
Akapo fined
The MLS Disciplinary Committee has fined San Jose Earthquakes defender Carlos Akapo an undisclosed amount for failing to leave the field in a timely manner in the 26th minute of San Jose’s match against the Colorado Rapids on May 11.