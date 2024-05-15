Toronto FC's Herdman, Laryea & Johnson suspended for incident vs. New York City FC

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has issued several rulings following Matchday 13 of the 2024 season.

Toronto-New York City incident

While the MLS Disciplinary Committee continues to review the post-match incident between New York City FC and Toronto FC on May 11, the following individuals have been suspended for May 15 games due to their involvement:

Toronto FC head coach John Herdman

Toronto FC defender Richie Laryea

Toronto FC goalkeeper Sean Johnson

Toronto FC forward Prince Owusu and New York City FC defender Strahinja Tanasijevic each received red cards for their involvement in the post-match incident. Owusu will serve his red card suspension against Nashville SC on May 15, and Tanasijevic will serve his red card suspension against the Philadelphia Union on May 15.