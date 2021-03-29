Toronto coach Armas issues Michael Bradley attacking challenge for 2021

Heading into his age-33 season, Toronto FC's Michael Bradley is still one of the top players in MLS at his position. Ahead of his first year on the sidelines for the Reds, however, Toronto head coach Chris Armas has goals for his veteran stalwart in 2021 that go beyond just maintaining his current level.

Specifically, Armas said his vision for his first year coaching the veteran midfielder involves Bradley getting back involved in the attack with greater frequency — a part of his game that has leveled off in recent seasons. Bradley has scored three goals in his last four MLS campaigns, all of which came in 2019. While he's put up a respectable 11 assists over that same time, Armas said he envisions Bradley getting on the scoresheet more often this season, be it through goals or assists, and that he's challenged his captain to do exactly that.

“When I see him chip the goalkeeper in training and find Jozy [Altidore] on the move and link up with [Alejandro] Pozuelo and [Jonathan] Osorio, you understand that, ‘Hey, what about having you in the final third a bit more?’" Armas said via Steve Buffery of The Toronto Sun. "And now against the ball [defensively], out of possession, I say, ‘Mike, similarly, can you come away with more tackles? You’re so intelligent reading the game, how many more interceptions [can you get]?’ These are quantifiable.