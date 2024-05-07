Transfer Tracker

Toronto FC, Ayo Akinola mutually terminate contract

Ayo Akinola - Toronto FC
MLSsoccer staff

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Mutual contract termination

Toronto FC and forward Ayo Akinola have mutually terminated his contract, the club announced Tuesday.

“We want to thank Ayo for his contributions to our club dating back to his days in our academy,” Toronto general manager Jason Hernandez said in a release. “We all wish him the best in the next chapter of his career.”

Akinola has 15 goals and two assists in 90 matches, highlighted by standout play at the MLS is Back Tournament in 2020. But form and injuries limited Akinola in recent years, last scoring an MLS goal in September 2022.

Ahead of the 2022 season, Toronto re-signed Akinola to a U22 Initiative deal. He later spent part of the 2023 campaign on loan at San Jose Earthquakes.

The 24-year-old initially joined Toronto as a homegrown player in December 2017. He has played four times for Canada’s senior team after representing the United States extensively at youth levels.

