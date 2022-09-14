Top-selling jerseys for each MLS club in 2022

On Monday, the list of top-selling jerseys from the 2022 MLS campaign was unveiled, with LAFC forward Gareth Bale leading the way.
But which jersey is the top-selling for your favorite MLS club? We've got that breakdown for all 28 clubs, with each club's top two jerseys.
The rankings are based on overall retail sales of adidas MLS jerseys on MLSstore.com from the beginning of the 2022 season through Sept. 1. To purchase your own MLS jersey, visit MLSstore.com.
Atlanta United
- Josef Martínez
- Miles Robinson
Austin FC
- Sebastián Driussi
- Diego Fagúndez
Charlotte FC
- Christian Fuchs
- Karol Swiderski
Chicago Fire FC
- Xherdan Shaqiri
- Kacper Przybyłko
FC Cincinnati
- Luciano Acosta
- Nick Hagglund
Colorado Rapids
- Gyasi Zardes
- Michael Barrios
Columbus Crew
- Lucas Zelarayán
- Darlington Nagbe
FC Dallas
- Jesús Ferreira
- Paul Arriola
D.C. United
- Edison Flores
- Ola Kamara
Houston Dynamo FC
- Héctor Herrera
- Sebastián Ferreira
LAFC
- Gareth Bale
- Carlos Vela
LA Galaxy
- Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez
- Douglas Costa
Inter Miami CF
- Gonzalo Higuaín
- DeAndre Yedlin
Minnesota United FC
- Emanuel Reynoso
- Robin Lod
CF Montréal
- Samuel Piette
- Djordje Mihailovic
Nashville SC
- Walker Zimmerman
- Hany Mukhtar
New England Revolution
- Carles Gil
- Adam Buksa
New York City FC
- Valentín Castellanos
- Maximiliano Moralez
New York Red Bulls
- Aaron Long
- John Tolkin
Orlando City SC
- Alexandre Pato
- Facundo Torres
Philadelphia Union
- Alejandro Bedoya
- Jakob Glesnes
Portland Timbers
- Diego Chara
- Sebastián Blanco
Real Salt Lake
- Aaron Herrera
- Damir Kreilach
San Jose Earthquakes
- Cade Cowell
- Cristian Espinoza
Seattle Sounders FC
- Raúl Ruidíaz
- Jordan Morris
Sporting Kansas City
- Johnny Russell
- Alan Pulido
Toronto FC
- Lorenzo Insigne
- Jonathan Osorio
Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- Lucas Cavallini
- Ryan Gauld