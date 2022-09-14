Top-selling jerseys for each MLS club in 2022

Jerseys

On Monday, the list of top-selling jerseys from the 2022 MLS campaign was unveiled, with LAFC forward Gareth Bale leading the way.

But which jersey is the top-selling for your favorite MLS club? We've got that breakdown for all 28 clubs, with each club's top two jerseys.

The rankings are based on overall retail sales of adidas MLS jerseys on MLSstore.com from the beginning of the 2022 season through Sept. 1. To purchase your own MLS jersey, visit MLSstore.com.

Atlanta United

  1. Josef Martínez
  2. Miles Robinson

Austin FC

  1. Sebastián Driussi
  2. Diego Fagúndez

Charlotte FC

  1. Christian Fuchs
  2. Karol Swiderski

Chicago Fire FC

  1. Xherdan Shaqiri
  2. Kacper Przybyłko

FC Cincinnati

  1. Luciano Acosta
  2. Nick Hagglund

Colorado Rapids

  1. Gyasi Zardes
  2. Michael Barrios

Columbus Crew

  1. Lucas Zelarayán
  2. Darlington Nagbe

FC Dallas

  1. Jesús Ferreira
  2. Paul Arriola

D.C. United

  1. Edison Flores
  2. Ola Kamara

Houston Dynamo FC

  1. Héctor Herrera
  2. Sebastián Ferreira

LAFC

  1. Gareth Bale
  2. Carlos Vela

LA Galaxy

  1. Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez
  2. Douglas Costa

Inter Miami CF

  1. Gonzalo Higuaín
  2. DeAndre Yedlin

Minnesota United FC

  1. Emanuel Reynoso
  2. Robin Lod

CF Montréal

  1. Samuel Piette
  2. Djordje Mihailovic

Nashville SC

  1. Walker Zimmerman
  2. Hany Mukhtar

New England Revolution

  1. Carles Gil
  2. Adam Buksa

New York City FC

  1. Valentín Castellanos
  2. Maximiliano Moralez

New York Red Bulls

  1. Aaron Long
  2. John Tolkin

Orlando City SC

  1. Alexandre Pato
  2. Facundo Torres

Philadelphia Union

  1. Alejandro Bedoya
  2. Jakob Glesnes

Portland Timbers

  1. Diego Chara
  2. Sebastián Blanco

Real Salt Lake

  1. Aaron Herrera
  2. Damir Kreilach

San Jose Earthquakes

  1. Cade Cowell
  2. Cristian Espinoza

Seattle Sounders FC

  1. Raúl Ruidíaz
  2. Jordan Morris

Sporting Kansas City

  1. Johnny Russell
  2. Alan Pulido

Toronto FC

  1. Lorenzo Insigne
  2. Jonathan Osorio

Vancouver Whitecaps FC

  1. Lucas Cavallini
  2. Ryan Gauld
