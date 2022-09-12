Gareth Bale: LAFC superstar leads top-selling MLS jerseys in 2022

LAFC summertime signing Gareth Bale has been in MLS for under three months, yet already boasts the top-selling jersey in the entire league.
The top 25-selling jerseys of the 2022 MLS campaign were unveiled Monday, with the former Real Madrid superstar followed by Charlotte FC defender Christian Fuchs (No. 2), LAFC forward Carlos Vela (No. 3), LA Galaxy forward Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez (No. 4) and Atlanta United forward Josef Martinez (No. 5) to round out the top five.
Seattle Sounders FC, 2022 Concacaf Champions League winners, lead with four jerseys in the top 25 – Raul Ruidiaz (No. 6), Jordan Morris (No. 9), Cristian Roldan (No. 14) and Nicolas Lodeiro (No. 16). Fifteen clubs and 16 countries are represented across the list.
The rankings are based on overall retail sales of adidas MLS jerseys on MLSstore.com from the beginning of the 2022 season through Sept. 1. To purchase your own MLS jersey, visit MLSstore.com.