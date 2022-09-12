Jerseys

Gareth Bale: LAFC superstar leads top-selling MLS jerseys in 2022

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

LAFC summertime signing Gareth Bale has been in MLS for under three months, yet already boasts the top-selling jersey in the entire league.

The top 25-selling jerseys of the 2022 MLS campaign were unveiled Monday, with the former Real Madrid superstar followed by Charlotte FC defender Christian Fuchs (No. 2), LAFC forward Carlos Vela (No. 3), LA Galaxy forward Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez (No. 4) and Atlanta United forward Josef Martinez (No. 5) to round out the top five.

Seattle Sounders FC, 2022 Concacaf Champions League winners, lead with four jerseys in the top 25 – Raul Ruidiaz (No. 6), Jordan Morris (No. 9), Cristian Roldan (No. 14) and Nicolas Lodeiro (No. 16). Fifteen clubs and 16 countries are represented across the list.

The rankings are based on overall retail sales of adidas MLS jerseys on MLSstore.com from the beginning of the 2022 season through Sept. 1. To purchase your own MLS jersey, visit MLSstore.com.

Top 25: Best-selling MLS player jerseys, 2022 season

1
Gareth Bale LAFC Head
Gareth Bale
Forward · Los Angeles Football Club
2
CLT_Christian_Fuchs_HEA
Christian Fuchs
Defender · Charlotte FC
3
LAFC_Carlos_Vela_HEA
Carlos Vela
Forward · Los Angeles Football Club
4
LA_Javier_Hernandez_HEA
Javier Hernández Balcázar
Forward · LA Galaxy
5
ATL_Josef_Martinez_HEA
Josef Martínez
Forward · Atlanta United
6
SEA_Raul_Ruidiaz_HEA
Raúl Ruidíaz
Forward · Seattle Sounders FC
7
CLT_Karol_Swiderski_HEA
Karol Swiderski
Forward · Charlotte FC
8
CHI_Xherdan_Shaqiri_HEA
Xherdan Shaqiri
Midfielder · Chicago Fire FC
9
SEA_Jordan_Morris_HEA
Jordan Morris
Forward · Seattle Sounders FC
10
NSH_Zimmerman_Walker_HEA
Walker Zimmerman
Defender · Nashville SC
11
NYC_Valentin_Castellanos_HEA
Valentín Castellanos
Forward · New York City FC
12
ATX_Sebastián_Driussi_HEA
Sebastián Driussi
Midfielder · Austin FC
13
CLB_Lucas_Zelarayan_HEA
Lucas Zelarayán
Midfielder · Columbus Crew
14
SEA_Cristian_Roldan_HEA
Cristian Roldan
Midfielder · Seattle Sounders FC
15
ATX_Diego_Fagundez_HEA
Diego Fagúndez
Midfielder · Austin FC
16
SEA_Nicolás_Lodeiro_HEA
Nicolás Lodeiro
Midfielder · Seattle Sounders FC
17
NSH_Mukhtar_Hany_HEA
Hany Mukhtar
Midfielder · Nashville SC
18
POR_Diego_Chara_HEA
Diego Chara
Midfielder · Portland Timbers
19
NE_Carles_Gil_HEA
Carles Gil
Midfielder · New England Revolution
20
ATL_Miles_Robinson_HEA
Miles Robinson
Defender · Atlanta United
21
ATL_Luiz_Araújo_HEA
Luiz Araújo
Forward · Atlanta United
22
SKC_Johnny_Russell_HEA
Johnny Russell
Forward · Sporting Kansas City
23
TOR_Lorenzo_Insigne_HEA
Lorenzo Insigne
Forward · Toronto FC
24
LA_Douglas_Costa_HEA
Douglas Costa de Souza
Midfielder · LA Galaxy
25
Gyasi_Zardes_HEA_COL
Gyasi Zardes
Forward · Colorado Rapids
