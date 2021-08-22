Top 10 players who appeared in both MLS and Liga MX

Though his two years and change as a New York Red Bull was fairly disappointing, Marquez did more than enough elsewhere to earn his place here. He could marshal the back line or he could front it with equal aplomb, playing each role with loads of skill and a bit of madness bubbling under (and sometimes over) the surface. Among his many trophies won, Marquez can count two Champions Leagues, five La Ligas, a Club World Cup a Ligue 1 and a pair from Liga MX. He also rang up 147 Mexico caps, and became the first man to captain his national team at five World Cups in the last match of his playing career.