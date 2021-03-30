Top 10: Best-dressed MLS coaches of 2021

Every now and then an article concept thuds into the general consciousness again, forcing us all to address it. When that happens, the writers, bloggers and admins of the world stare for a moment at that concept, which has now become a live grenade hurtling towards its explosive state. Then a few of us, bravely and stupidly, offer to use our internet likenesses as shields for all the angry tweets, hurtful comments and hate letters written with surprising levels of penmanship.

Welp. Here we are again. We’ve been here before. And yet here we are again.

What I’m saying here is, let’s choose the best-dressed MLS managers. Again.

Now you may be asking, what are my qualifications for doing this? For the second time?? How can I sit behind a keyboard and attempt to gauge the ability of middle-aged men to dress themselves when I’ve worn only sweatpants for the better part of eight months here? Especially when we all know that the true, authentic best-dressed MLS coach award is presented by the far more informed judges at The Call Up.

The answer is: I dunno. But you’re here. And I’m going to do my best to give you what you came for. I’m going to list the best-dressed MLS managers and I’m going to leave off your favorite. And even if I have them on the list, you know what I’m going to do? Even better than just listing them out, I’m going to put numbers by them. Are you angry about the numbers? Bet you won’t tweet about the numbers with a link to the article so other people can tweet about the numbers.

Now there are obviously a few pieces of criteria and caveats and all that for this rigorously researched article. The first thing that we need to acknowledge is a lack of team polos and tracksuits (or, horrifyingly, a combination of the two) is generally enough to get you on this list. Which, if we’re being honest about managerial fashion here, is enough to cut the field in half. If you’re dressed like a substitute PE teacher more often than not, that’s OK. It doesn’t determine your worth as a person or your ability to coach a soccer team, but you aren’t making the list.

The second thing we need to acknowledge then is that if your non-team polo, non-tracksuit attire skews more towards flustered substitute chemistry teacher than CEO, it does not determine your worth as a person or your ability to coach a soccer team, but you aren’t making the list.

The third and final thing to acknowledge is that if we’re all locking eyes and being open and honest here, it helps to be hot. I don’t know y’all, no real way around this one. You’ve either got it or you don’t. It’s just how the world works and it’s why some of us are soccer bloggers who don’t do video appearances.