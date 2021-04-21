Tomas Pochettino for Newcomer of the Year? Ben Sweat on what to expect from him and Austin

"Everybody's got to be technically sound, have the ability to play out of the back, play in a mid-block, play in a high block, and when we don't have the ball, we want to high press and we want the ball back," Sweat said. "Josh and the coaching staff have been very adamant: we want to dictate the game, control the game, so when we don't have the ball, it's pressing to get the ball back, but then the collective unit, defending."