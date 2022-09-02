Tom Edwards departs New York Red Bulls, joins Barnsley

The New York Red Bulls have mutually agreed to terminate defender Tom Edwards ’ loan from Championship side Stoke City, the club announced Friday.

Edwards, 23, has since joined Barnsley in League One, the third division in his native England.

“We would like to thank Tom for his time with the club,” sporting director Denis Hamlett said in a release. “We wish him and his family all the best in the future – both on and off the pitch.”

Edwards spent nearly two years on loan with New York, tallying three assists in 47 games (44 starts). Capable of playing outside back or center back, Edwards last played for the Red Bulls in late July during a 4-3 win at Austin FC.

As Edwards departs, New York are third in the Eastern Conference table. They’re on track to qualify for the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs for a 13th straight year.