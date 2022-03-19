Tiffany Haddish shoots her shot at Mo Edu during Atlanta United pregame show

Shooters shoot! And that is exactly what Tiffany Haddish did during the Atlanta United-CF Montréal pregame show hosted by Kevin Egan, Maurice Edu and Jillian Sakovits, who also co-hosts MLS's The Call Up.
"Hey, you got a ring finger?" Haddish asked Edu on live TV. "Let me see. He not married, y'all. Look at him, pretty teeth, nice earrings. You play soccer?"
The Grammy award-winning actress flattered the former MLS midfielder.
"She over here making me blush now. Hmm, hmm, I see what you are doing here," Edu responded.
Like any great co-host, Egan came to his partner's side to play wingman: "You're talking to Mo Edu here! He's a big deal, big-time stud."
However, Haddish did not need to be sold anymore.
"I don't know who he is, he's a sexy man to me," she said, making the whole booth laugh.
Haddish was invited as the celebrity of the match to hit the Golden Spike, a pre-game tradition that Atlanta does before each home match.
Edu, 35, is a former US men's national team midfielder whose MLS career included stops at Toronto FC and the Philadelphia Union, aside from time in Europe at Scottish powerhouse Rangers.