Tiffany Haddish shoots her shot at Mo Edu during Atlanta United pregame show

Shooters shoot! And that is exactly what Tiffany Haddish did during the Atlanta United-CF Montréal pregame show hosted by Kevin Egan, Maurice Edu and Jillian Sakovits, who also co-hosts MLS's The Call Up.

"Hey, you got a ring finger?" Haddish asked Edu on live TV. "Let me see. He not married, y'all. Look at him, pretty teeth, nice earrings. You play soccer?"

The Grammy award-winning actress flattered the former MLS midfielder.

"She over here making me blush now. Hmm, hmm, I see what you are doing here," Edu responded.

Like any great co-host, Egan came to his partner's side to play wingman: "You're talking to Mo Edu here! He's a big deal, big-time stud."

However, Haddish did not need to be sold anymore.