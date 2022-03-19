The Call Up

Tiffany Haddish shoots her shot at Mo Edu during Atlanta United pregame show

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

Shooters shoot! And that is exactly what Tiffany Haddish did during the Atlanta United-CF Montréal pregame show hosted by Kevin Egan, Maurice Edu and Jillian Sakovits, who also co-hosts MLS's The Call Up.

"Hey, you got a ring finger?" Haddish asked Edu on live TV. "Let me see. He not married, y'all. Look at him, pretty teeth, nice earrings. You play soccer?"

The Grammy award-winning actress flattered the former MLS midfielder.

"She over here making me blush now. Hmm, hmm, I see what you are doing here," Edu responded.

Like any great co-host, Egan came to his partner's side to play wingman: "You're talking to Mo Edu here! He's a big deal, big-time stud."

However, Haddish did not need to be sold anymore.

"I don't know who he is, he's a sexy man to me," she said, making the whole booth laugh.

Haddish was invited as the celebrity of the match to hit the Golden Spike, a pre-game tradition that Atlanta does before each home match.

Edu, 35, is a former US men's national team midfielder whose MLS career included stops at Toronto FC and the Philadelphia Union, aside from time in Europe at Scottish powerhouse Rangers.

Atlanta United FC The Call Up Segment

