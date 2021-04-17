Three takeaways from Seattle Sounders' big opening win over Minnesota

All told, head coach Brian Schmetzer couldn’t have scripted the start to his club’s season much better, coming off a preseason that saw the club lose Jordan Morris to a torn ACL, leading many to question whether the club could retain its status as a Western Conference power.

After a slow first half in their season-opening match against Minnesota United at Lumen Field on Friday, the Sounders exploded in a goal-filled second half that featured a legitimate golazo from Brazilian midfielder Joao Paulo , a brace from standout Peruvian Raul Ruidiaz , and a capper from Fredy Montero in the club legend’s first game back in Rave Green.

As it turned out, Atencio never looked out of place over the course of the match, putting in a strong defensive shift beside Joao Paulo and even showcasing some nice attributes getting forward into the attack.

If the Sounders had a full-strength XI at their disposal, homegrown midfielder Josh Atencio would have started Friday’s match on the bench. But due to a preseason knock that sidelined star playmaker Nicolas Lodeiro , the 19-year-old academy product drew his first MLS start, tasked with helping neutralize one of the league’s most dynamic attackers in Minnesota’s Bebelo Reynoso . It was anyone’s guess as to how he would fare.

“I have to give a lot of credit to Josh,” Schmetzer said after the match. “Because, look, he had big shoes to fill because if Nico Lodeiro, captain of this club, was healthy, Nico would have been playing. That would’ve meant Cristian [Roldan] would have dropped next to JP and so Josh wouldn’t have played.

“So if you look at that story, here’s a kid from Bellevue, Washington, who’s trained with [Tacoma] Defiance and trained with the first team last year. We had to send some kids down to Defiance last year because of Covid and the bubbles, but we kept Josh purposely in the first-team training environment and you guys witnessed his transformation into – I mean, he looked like a very, very talented MLS player.”