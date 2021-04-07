Three takeaways from Atlanta United's win over Alajuelense

I’m not entirely sure what happened but there are few new sensations here. First off: Atlanta United won. That’s not quite the norm over the last year.

There’s the fact that they did it with 10 men for 65% of the game. There’s the fact they became just the eighth MLS team since 2012 to win on the road in CCL. There’s the fact that an 18-year-old emergency goalkeeper who signed a four-day contract just to be there came in and made a team CCL record six saves. There are so many facts and feelings and everything in between its kind of hard to process. But we’re gonna try.

You can tell this is a team that knows what the end result of each idea should be but is still learning how to execute it. Even just a sliver of growth potential would have been encouraging but instead, you got a little bit more than that. Not a clear window into the future, but a vision of a future where all the counter-pressing, consistently formed triangles and outlets to full backs in acres of space result in an attacking threat and entertainment value more consistent with the ethos of the club.

You can obviously separate this into parts BRRN and ARRN (before and after Rocco Rios Novo), but there are takeaways from both. In the parts BRRN, the narrative centered around Atlanta’s bold decision to simply look competent. It’s hard to overstate how difficult they were to watch last year. To see a team come out and look energetic, engaged and somewhat assured is a confidence builder in itself for the team and the fan base.

It’s some Mighty Ducks-lookin storyline and the team should be about mid-montage confident in their abilities after that one. It feels like a stepping stone towards something bigger if they can see things out next week.

Atlanta United would have loved to sneak away back stateside with a draw in hand even if they had 11 men on the field. For the team to stay together, create the chance that led to the “handball" in the box, and scrape out a win with 10 men is an outright accomplishment against the best team in Costa Rica under any circumstances, not just for a team learning to believe in their new manager’s philosophy and tactics as well as their new teammates.

New head coach Gabriel Heinze hinted at the idea of process over results on Monday and the process appeared to be working. What’s truly unexpected is that the result came too.

Some standouts

There were two players in particular who Big Media has pegged for needing big years under Gabriel Heinze. The first is Miles Robinson. And really even the center back position in particular after Atlanta struggled throughout the offseason to get a new man in to partner with Robinson. That being said, Robinson and fellow center back Anton Walkes did the dang thing in this one. Miles in particular felt immense, comfortable on the ball when asked and a crucial piece for Atlanta as they kept an improbable clean sheet.

Of course, he was aided by 18-year-old emergency keeper Rocco Rios Novo. Rios Novo has been penciled in as the starter for Atlanta United’s USL affiliate this season. The plan obviously didn’t involve the kid appearing in a Champions League game or really any first-team game this season. That got thrown out after just 40 minutes and he only went and made six saves. Some were right at him, some he positioned himself well, but I know that I, at 18 or any age, would have simply ducked out of the way of the ball. He’ll be a cult figure in Atlanta for the next few months or so.

Then there’s Ezequiel Barco — the other player in need of a massive jolt under Heinze for his, and the team’s, future. He ... well, honestly it seemed at times in this one that he looked intent on speedrunning the best and worst parts of his time in Atlanta. As soon as everyone remarked how confident he looked, he played the silly back pass that led to Brad Guzan’s DOGSO red card. He converted the penalty later and did well at times on the ball and extremely poor at others. He mistimed a few key passes. He also busted his rear end the entire time. I’m not sure what to make of Zeke’s night but I know that Atlanta fans will be happy to see him move centrally once Marcelino Moreno resumes his presumed position on the wing in the second leg.