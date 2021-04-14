Three takeaways as Atlanta United clinch win over Alajuelense

There were moments. Especially at the beginning of the game. It looked like everything might click. Marcelino Moreno provided a spark after missing leg one and it seemed Atlanta may just hit a gear they hadn’t in Costa Rica. After 90 minutes though, their only goal came by accident.

No one could reasonably expect this Atlanta team to come out full force from the very beginning of Gabriel Heinze’s tenure. But you might wonder how long it’s going to take to get there. In a similar manner to last week, the ideas and theories and building blocks are there, but the experiment hasn’t resulted in answers.

Finding the back of the net honestly seemed like the biggest worry for this team coming into the year. Josef Martinez and two of his backups at striker, Lisandro Lopez and Cubo Torres, were the only ones on the team to have more than four goals in a season at a first-division level. Which means Atlanta would need someone to step up on an individual level to supplement the attack or the system would have to carry the burden. Wildly early days here, but neither has happened. You’ll know this team is fully functional when it does.

And it should. Because on TV and in person, the system itself is gorgeous. The concentration on line-breaking passes, the spacing and the extreme width mean Atlanta are constantly trying to find and exploit space. It’s especially apparent when you watch the interplay and triangles formed between the fullbacks and wingers.

The width of the wing players allows fullbacks to get central and when you have fullbacks with the attacking qualities of George Bello and Brooks Lennon, it means you're going to create out wide. Before Atlanta reined them in as the game went on, they were consistently finding space on the wing and near the end line. They didn’t create the chances they would have liked from those positions, but get there enough and those chances will come.

Lennon summed it up nicely after the game.

“These are our first two games of the season so we need a little more time to gel. We are creating chances, but it’s tough when you’re playing, especially on the road in Costa Rica and I thought they played a very counter-attacking style of play and sat back and it was kind of tough to break them down,” he said.

“I think we’re getting chances. We just need to be able to play a little more together and we’ll score more goals. We are creating chances which is the most important part.”