Thomas Müller magic! German legend sends Whitecaps top of the West

Thomas Müller delivered again.
The German legend struck deep in second-half stoppage time to lift Vancouver Whitecaps FC to a 2-1 win over Orlando City and move his side atop the Western Conference.
Vancouver have 63 points (18W-6L-9D), three points clear of San Diego FC (18W-9L-6D) ahead of Decision Day. Whitecaps FC host FC Dallas, while San Diego head to Portland on the final day of the regular season.
Müller helped extend Vancouver’s unbeaten streak to 11 matches across all competitions, taking several touches on the ball before a low blast from 24 yards out deflected in off Orlando goalkeeper Pedro Gallese in the seventh minute of second-half stoppage time.
The winner came after Nelson Pierre leveled in the 81st minute, cancelling out Dagur Thorhallsson’s opening goal in the 24th minute.
It was Müller’s sixth goal in six regular-season games since arriving as a free agent in August. He’s put a charge into Whitecaps FC, who captured a fourth straight Canadian Championship and have gone on a tear down the stretch of the regular season.