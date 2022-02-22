Thomas Hasal signs contract extension with Vancouver Whitecaps FC

“Thomas has shown us he has the ability to become one of Canada's best goalkeepers,” sporting director ​Axel Schuster said in a release. “Over the past few years, working directly with our goalkeeping coach Youssef Dahha, Thomas is now ready for the next step, and we look forward to seeing him make the most of this opportunity.”

Hasal, 22, is poised to be Vancouver’s starter in the new campaign after Maxime Crepeau was traded to LAFC this offseason.

Vancouver Whitecaps FC have signed homegrown goalkeeper Thomas Hasal to a new contract through the 2023 MLS season with options for 2024 and 2025, the club announced Tuesday.

Since breaking through at the MLS is Back Tournament in 2020, Hasal has two clean sheets through 16 regular-season appearances. He’s also received call-ups to several Canadian youth national teams.

“I’m very happy to have signed a new contract,” Hasal said in a release. “Since coming to Vancouver, I’ve developed immensely with the help of the club and the staff. I’m looking forward to continuing that growth, but more importantly to doing everything in my power to help the club reach our goals.