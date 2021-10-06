"They have everything": USMNT laud Q2 Stadium, Austin home base for October qualifiers

Coach Gregg Berhalter cited the warm central Texas weather conditions – Austin’s heat index often flirts with triple digits deep into autumn – as a useful factor in preparing for the equatorial heat of Sunday’s match at Panama. On the same press availability he called on the region’s US fans “to get there early and be loud” when he announced this month’s roster last week, “because we're going to need all the home support we can get.”

“The guys that were in the Gold Cup, we were able to play here against Qatar and I'll tell you what, it was an amazing atmosphere,” said D.C. United winger Paul Arriola, who started the Qatar match. “It was a great city, I think we all really enjoyed our experience here. … It'll be special for us and it's a huge game for us, a really important one. So I'm really excited to see the energy, I know what the stadium and what the fans can bring, and hopefully we're going to be able to get a good result and leave Texas with something great.”