The Pitch: MLS Thanksgiving Week Menu Almost Set

The winner of Nashville vs. Orlando advances to face Eastern Conference No. 2 Philadelphia Union this Sunday at Subaru Park (5:30 p.m. ET, ESPN / ESPN Deportes). In the Western Conference, the winner of Seattle vs. Real Salt Lake will face third-seeded Sporting Kansas City at Children’s Mercy Park on Sunday. (3 p.m. ET / ABC, ESPN).

Western Conference Rivals Have Victorious Histories at Seattle’s Home Stadium: Perennial powerhouse Seattle Sounders FC could have their hands full when hosting Real Salt Lake, a club that won its only MLS Cup crown on Seattle’s home field in 2009 (against the LA Galaxy). Seattle has appeared in four of the last five league championship games. However, RSL’s attacking duo of Aaron Herrera and Albert Rusnák alongside Damir Kreilach ’s 25 combined 25 goals and assists could be up to challenge Seattle’s streak of 15 home playoff games without a loss at what is now called Lumen Field (10:30 p.m. ET, FS1 / FOX Deportes).

Eastern Conference Dishes Up High-Stakes Southern Showdown: FOX Sports presents tonight’s doubleheader, featuring U.S. Men’s National Team defender Walker Zimmerman and Nashville SC hosting Daryl Dike and Nani of Orlando City SC at Nissan Stadium (8 p.m. ET, FS1 / FOX Deportes). Orlando will bring the heat, but they’ll be up against some not-so-Southern hospitality from forward Hany Muhktar – the league leader in combined goals and assist (16g, 12a), along with goalkeeper Joe Willis , who ties the league shutout lead (13), and a Nashville SC side that hasn’t lost a game at home all season (8-0-9).

It’s Thanksgiving week and the table is almost set for the Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs Conference Semifinals. As Robin Fraser’s Colorado Rapids prepare to host a Conference Semifinal feast against the Portland Timbers on Thanksgiving Thursday (4:30 p.m. ET, FOX / FOX Deportes), the last two Round One games tonight will determine the single-elimination matchups piquing every fan’s postseason appetite come Sunday.

In just two full seasons, head coach Robin Fraser has turned the Colorado Rapids into one of the best teams in Major League Soccer. As the Rapids sit just two wins away from advancing to MLS Cup, the club is preparing to host the Portland Timbers in a Thanksgiving Day playoff match at DICK’s Sporting Goods Park (4:30 p.m. ET, on FOX and FOX Deportes).

Fraser’s massive turnaround has been no easy feat for the man who this season led his team to a No. 1 Western Conference finish in the regular season and achieved club records in both points (61) and regular season wins (17). In his two seasons with the club – Frasier’s first two as head coach – the Rapids earned the second-most points in all of MLS after only qualifying for the postseason just once in the previous five seasons without him at the helm.

Frasier has overseen the continued development strongholds Kellyn Acosta of the U.S. Men’s National Team and Mark-Anthony Kaye of the Canadian Men’s National Team among other pivotal players on a cohesive roster with collective contributions across the board.