Robert Sibiga named MLS Referee of the Year, Cory Richardson named MLS Assistant Referee of the Year

Former MLS All-Star and MLS Cup officials earn their first year-end honors
NEW YORK (Friday, Nov. 19, 2021) – Major League Soccer and the Professional Referee Organization today announced Robert Sibiga as MLS Referee of the Year and Cory Richardson as MLS Assistant Referee of the Year—both for the first times in their respective careers.
Sibiga has accumulated 138 regular-season assignments in his seven-year MLS career and has also presided over Audi MLS Cup Playoffs matches, the 2018 MLS All-Star Game presented by Target, and the 2012 United Soccer League Championship Final.
Assistant Referee Cory Richardson continues his rise through the ranks. During his four-year MLS career, Richardson’s 70 assignments include the 2021 MLS All-Star Game presented by Target, 2020 MLS Cup and the 2017 National Women’s Soccer League Championship. In addition, Richardson has been nominated by U.S. Soccer to the FIFA International Panel of Assistant Referees.
Nominated by the Professional Referee Organization, candidates for both MLS Referee and Assistant Referee of the Year were voted on by MLS club technical staff, media and MLS players. Below is the voting breakdown:
|
Referee
|
Player
|
Club
|
Media
|
Total
|
Sibiga, Robert
|
37.50%
|
60.60%
|
34.00%
|
44.03%
|
Marrufo, Jair
|
27.10%
|
24.20%
|
34.50%
|
28.60%
|
Villarreal, Armando
|
35.40%
|
15.20%
|
31.50%
|
27.37%
|
Assistant Referee
|
Player
|
Club
|
Media
|
Total
|
Richardson, Cory
|
28.10%
|
48.50%
|
40.40%
|
39.00%
|
Anderson, Ian
|
30.70%
|
27.30%
|
39.40%
|
32.47%
|
Anderson, Frank
|
41.10%
|
24.20%
|
20.20%
|
28.50%
MLS Referee of the Year Winners
- 2021: Robert Sibiga
- 2020: Ismail Elfath
- 2019: Allen Chapman
- 2018: Alan Kelly
- 2017: Allen Chapman
- 2016: Alan Kelly
- 2015: Alan Kelly
- 2014: Mark Geiger
- 2013: Hilario Grajeda
- 2012: Silviu Petrescu
- 2011: Mark Geiger
- 2010: Kevin Stott
- 2009: Alex Prus
- 2008: Jair Marrufo
- 2007: Brian Hall
- 2006: Brian Hall
- 2005: Brian Hall
- 2004: Abiodun Okulaja
- 2003: Brian Hall
- 2002: Kevin Terry
- 2001: Paul Tamberino
- 2000: Paul Tamberino
- 1999: Paul Tamberino
- 1998: Paul Tamberino
- 1997: Esse Baharmast
MLS Assistant Referee of the Year Winners
- 2021: Cory Richardson
- 2020: Kathryn Nesbitt
- 2019: Brian Dunn
- 2018: Joe Fletcher
- 2017: Corey Parker
- 2016: Frank Anderson
- 2015: Corey Parker
- 2014: Paul Scott
- 2013: Kermit Quisenberry
- 2012: Ian Anderson
- 2011: Corey Rockwell
- 2010: Craig Lowry
- 2009: Greg Barkey
- 2008: Kermit Quisenberry