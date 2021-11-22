New England Revolution’s Matt Turner Voted 2021 Allstate MLS Goalkeeper of the Year

Turner wins Goalkeeper of the Year for first time after backstopping Revolution to Supporters’ Shield for first MLS honor in club’s history

NEW YORK(Monday, Nov. 22, 2021) – Major League Soccer today announced the New England Revolution’s Matt Turner has been voted the 2021 Allstate MLS Goalkeeper of the Year.

The U.S. international goalkeeper captured MLS Goalkeeper of the Year for the first time in his career, after leading the Revolution to the Supporters’ Shield emblematic of the best overall record in Major League Soccer, as the club set a record for most standings points recorded in a single season.

Turner tied for the league lead with 17 goalkeeper wins in 2021, with a 1.25 goals against average over 28 starts for the season. Turner tied for the fifth-most saves of any goalkeeper in MLS, and his saves percentage of 73.2% ranked eighth overall in the league. Turner also posted five shutouts over the course of the season.

Turner was also the hero of the 2021 MLS All-Star Game presented by Target, named the game’s Most Valuable Player after stopping two attempts during the penalty shootout as the MLS All-Stars defeated the LIGA MX All-Stars.

On the international level, Turner established himself as the top goalkeeper for the U.S. national team after making his international debut in February. Over the course of the year, he went 9-1-2 in 12 starts for the USA, recording five shutouts in six matches during the 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup on his way to being named the tournament’s top goalkeeper and to the Best XI. He started the first five U.S. matches in the final round of Concacaf qualifying for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Among the top individual moments for Turner this season were a point-blank denial of MLS Golden Boot presented by Audi winner Valentín Castellanos of New York City FC in Week 8 (VIDEO HERE), and a dive at full extension to stop an attempt from the Colorado Rapids’ Cole Bassett in Week 33 (VIDEO HERE), both of which are among the 16 finalists for the 2021 MLS Save of the Year presented by Allstate, to be announced Nov. 23. Turner was named MLS Player of the Week for Week 8, which also included a penalty kick save vs. Castellanos.