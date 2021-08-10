The Pitch: Leagues Cup Puts North America’s Finest on Display This Week

Below is a schedule of the exciting Leagues Cup quarterfinal matchups slated for this week. Following quarterfinals, the semifinals will be played during the week of September 13.

Further enriching interleague rivalry that provides more meaningful competitive opportunities between MLS and LIGA MX, Leagues Cup this year will feature a player on each MLS side who previously played for a LIGA MX team in Orlando’s Pedro Gallese (Veracruz), Sounders FC’ Ruidíaz (Morelia), Kansas City’s Alan Pulido (Tigres, Chivas), and NYCFC’s Maxi Moralez (León).

New York City FC will face Pumas UNAM on Wednesday, Aug. 11 (August 11, 8 p.m. ET, ESPN+, TUDN, TSN), and the quarterfinals wrap when Orlando City SC take on Santos Laguna on Thursday, Aug. 12 (7 p.m. ET, ESPN+, TUDN, TSN).

The 2021 edition gets underway with quarterfinal matches Aug. 10-12, beginning with a Tuesday night doubleheader that spotlights MLS’ Western Conference-leader Sporting Kansas City facing Club León at Children’s Mercy Park (8 p.m. ET, ESPN2, TUDN).The action continues when MLS’ leading scorer Raúl Ruidíaz and Seattle Sounders FC host Tigres UANL at Lumen Field (10 p.m. ET, ESPN2, TUDN, TSN).

The second edition of Leagues Cup begins tonight, kicking off five weeks of MLS vs LIGA MX action in August and September, with this year’s competition between North America’s top soccer leagues set to feature four clubs from MLS and four from LIGA MX in a seven-match, single-elimination tournament that will culminate with an epic rivalry final that focuses all eyes on Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Sept. 22.

Chicago will be back in action on Saturday, Aug. 15, when Fire FC host the Columbus Crew at Soldier Field (6 p.m. ET, ESPN+).

The Fire Academy product’s moment of the match came in the 56th minute when he dove in front of Valentín Castellanos to deny the Argentine an easy tap-in goal from a Thiago Andrade cross. His Homegrown Fire Academy counterpart Brady, at 17 years and 154 days old, served as the backup.

At 17 years and 81 days old, Slonina became the youngest goalkeeper to start an MLS game in league history, surpassing David Monsalve’s previous record at 18 years and 220 days old. Plus, with four saves during the match, Slonina also became the youngest to post a shutout in league play.

With veteran goalkeepers Bobby Shuttleworth and Kenneth Kronholm out injured, the duo of Chicago Fire FC Homegrown goalkeeping teenagers Gabriel Slonina and Chris Brady got their big opportunities in the matchday squad last week, preserving a clean sheet against New York City FC on Aug. 4 in the process.

During his much-revered MLS career that has earned him the prestige, hardware, and support of fans at every club for which he has played, 15-year MLS veteran midfielder Dax McCarty is expected to earn his 400th career regular season appearance, when Nashville SC faces one of his former club’s D.C. United on Sunday, Aug. 15 (7 p.m. ET, ESPN+).

Joining the 400th-appearance club, puts McCarty in the esteemed company of five other iconic MLS players, including Nick Rimando (514), Kyle Beckerman (498), Jeff Larentowicz (437), Kevin Hartman (416), and Chad Marshall (409).

McCarty’s decade-and-a-half career has taken the Winter Park, Fla.-native and former North Carolina Tar Heel from the No. 6 overall 2006 MLS SuperDraft selection by FC Dallas to D.C. United, the New York Red Bulls, Chicago Fire and, finally, his current Nashville SC.

Heh earned 101 appearances with FC Dallas, tallying six goals and 14 assists as he guided the side to appearances in the 2007 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup and MLS Cup 2010. After a brief stop in D.C., McCarty joined the New York Red Bulls where he made 198 appearances over three competitions with the club. Over his 5-1/2-year stay in New York, McCarty led the Red Bulls to two MLS Supporters’ Shields, awarded for the best regular season finish.

Following his two years in Chicago, McCarty was traded to expansion side Nashville SC. Since joining Nashville in November 2019, McCarty has made 41 appearances with the club which is fourth all-time in the team’s young history. This season, McCarty has played the second-most minutes on the team and leads the club in tackles.