The Pitch: Daryl Dike is Back, Orlando City SC Gets Major Attacking Boosts

Daryl Dike is Back, Orlando City SC Gets Major Attacking Boosts
The soccer world far and wide is buzzing about 21-year-old U.S. National Team forward Daryl Dike, who returned to MLS last week with Orlando City SC after a sensational four-month loan spell at Barnsley FC in England. that saw him score nine goals in his 22 appearances abroad. Adding icing on the cake, he followed that up with a stateside goal for the USMNT in their 4-0 defeat of Costa Rica in an international friendly on June 9.
The No. 5 overall pick in the 2020 MLS SuperDraft presented by adidas, Dike had a breakout first MLS season last year, posting eight goals and four assists in league play. His attacking presence that led Orlando City to a 8-6-3 record with him on the field in 2020 was certainly felt upon his recent return in the club’s 3-2 win over Toronto FC on Saturday.
With momentum and confidence on his side, he’ll be lining up against some serious opponents this week, when he goes head-to-head with MLS all-time leading scorer Chris Wondolowski and the San Jose Earthquakes tonight (7:30 p.m. ET, UniMás / TUDN) before going toe-to-toe with Inter Miami CF’s Gonzalo Higuaín, with his four goals and one assist, on Friday night (8 p.m. ET, FS1 / FOX Deportes).
With two nationally televised Orlando City SC matches this week, there’s no doubt that all eyes will be on Dike.
MLS Greats, Robbie Rogers and Collin Martin Speak About Playing Professional Soccer and Being Part of the LGBTQ+ Community
In celebration of Pride Month, former LA Galaxy striker Robbie Rogers and former Minnesota United midfielder Collin Martin took part in Major League Soccer’s 2021 Soccer for All Speaker Series presented by MLS WORKS to discuss the LGBTQ+ sports community today and how the landscape has progressed in their lifetime. The pair also identified the current issues that many still face and what all can do to create a more inclusive tomorrow.
Rogers and Martin were the first and second MLS players to come out while actively playing professional soccer. The conversation delivers their honest and important point of view on everything from what gets said in a team locker room to the importance of youth coaches educating the next generation.
The episode will debut on Thursday on all podcast platforms via the ExtraTime feed, the official podcast of Major League Soccer, on the MLS YouTube channel and on MLSsoccer.com. Download a sneak preview HERE and be sure to tune in to the important conversation on Thursday.
Jonathan Bond and LA Galaxy looking to keep rivalry record over San Jose Quakes in California Clasico
LA Galaxy goalkeeper Jonathan Bond is the shot-stopping game-saver who’s grabbing all the headlines in MLS’ original California rivalry – the California Clasico – which dates back to 1996 with 91 total matches between the LA Galaxy and San Jose Earthquakes. As the two sides prepare to meet again this Saturday at PayPal Park (10 p.m. ET, UniMas / TUDN / Twitter), the league’s leading goal scorer Javier “Chicharito” Hernández will be one to watch. However, Bond will undoubtedly be commanding a lot of attention too.
Dubbed “The Brick Wall” after his 12 saves and an 82nd-minute double stop helped maintain a 1-0 victory over San Jose on May 29, Bond has proven himself a goalkeeping force to be reckoned with. Since joining the league in January, the former English Premier League goalkeeper has earned MLS Player of the Week and Save of the Month honors after notching 45 saves in eight games and posting a 77.7 save percentage.
Fans at PayPal Park will feel the intensity of the rivalry with a powerhouse Quakes attack of Chris Wondolowski, Cade Cowell and Cristian Espinoza making their way to Bond in the final third. However, will their attack and the rivalry atmosphere be enough to get past the Galaxy?
Austin FC Welcome Defending MLS Cup Champions in Second-Ever Match at Q2 Stadium
In only their second home match at Q2 Stadium, Austin FC welcome in defending MLS Cup champion Columbus Crew SC on Sunday evening (FS1, Fox Deportes, 8 p.m. ET), with aims to claim their first home victory in front of the Verde faithful. While this occasion marks the first time the two sides have squared off, it will also serve as a reunion of sorts for seven former Columbus players who are currently on the expansion side’s roster.
After 150 appearances with the Crew from 2014 to 2020 and an MLS Cup 2020 title, defender Héctor Jiménez joined Austin ahead of the 2021 campaign, joining starting goalkeeper Brad Stuver, who spent some time with Columbus from 2013 to 2017 with a few loan stints sprinkled in between. Appearing in seven of Austin’s nine games thus far, Columbus’ Homegrown midfielder, Sebastian Berhalter, is on loan from the Crew until the end of this year, and Austin forwards Kekuta Manneh and Aaron Schoenfeld saw 80 appearances and nine goals between them for the Crew. Austin’s roster also features defender Ben Sweat, who was drafted by Columbus in the 2014 MLS SuperDraft, and goalkeeper Andrew Tarbell, who was on the roster for the Crew’s 2020 MLS Cup win last December.
Behind the touchline, head coach Josh Wolff is also familiar with the Crew as he served as an assistant coach for the side under Gregg Berhalter from 2014 to 2018.
With a raucous new home environment, Austin FC will look to break the 5-8-4 trend of expansion side records when first hosting defending MLS Cup champions during regular season play.
Provisional Gold Cup Rosters Loaded with MLS Talent
MLS representation is strong on the provisional, 60-player rosters for Concacaf Gold Cup, as the region’s premier national team event that crowns a champion every two years gets set to kick of July 10. Of the notable call-ups, these provisional rosters include 126 total MLS players from 11 different countries, with the U.S. Men’s National Team naming a tournament-most 50 MLS players to its young squad that is hungry for another trophy after recently capturing the Concacaf Nations League title. Canada isn’t far behind with 36 players, and Costa Rica rounds out the top three countries in MLS names with 16 players. Canadian clubs are leading the way, with 12 players named from Toronto FC, 11 from CF Montreal, and 10 from Vancouver Whitecaps FC.
The final 23-man rosters will be available 24 hours before the start of the Preliminary Round on July 2.
More information on Concacaf Gold Cup is available here.
MLS talent coming up big in thrilling Copa América Group Stage
Sunday’s dramatic 2-2 draw between Ecuador and Venezuela in Conmebol’s 2021 Copa América saw five MLS players take the field of Estádio Olímpico Nilton Santos in Rio de Janeiro, with Júnior Moreno (D.C. United), Cristian Cásseres Jr. (New York Red Bulls), and José Martínez (Philadelphia Union) starting for Venezuela, and defender Ronald Hernández coming off the bench. Venezuela’s MLS talent was key in helping La Vinotinto come back twice with Martínez assisting on the first goal to level the score at 1-1 and 23-year-old Hernández playing the hero and scoring a header to salvage a thrilling 2-2 draw as he became the first MLS player to score in the 2021 Copa América while tallying his first international goal, giving La Vinotinto serious chances of reaching quarterfinals with two points from three. As for Ecuador, Orlando City SC’s midfielder Sebastián Méndez played the first 67 minutes of the game.
Sunday’s second matchup between Peru and Colombia also saw MLS players involved big-time in the action, which resulted in La Blanquirroja’s stunning first win over Colombia in 10 years to keep their hopes alive in the tournament. Orlando City SC goalkeeper Pedro Gallese, New York City FC defender Alexander Callens, and San Jose Earthquakes left back Marcos López started for Peru, while Portland Timbers’ Yimmi Chará came off the bench for Colombia in the 70th minute.
With four of five national teams advancing to the quarterfinals it promises a nail-biting Group B finale with solid MLS representation. Ecuador and Peru will go head-to-head in a crucial match on Wednesday at 5 p.m. ET (FS1, TUDN) and could see an Orlando City SC clash between teammates Méndez and Gallese, before facing Brazil and Venezuela respectively on Sunday at 5 p.m. ET (Brazil vs. Ecuador: FOX, TUDN; Venezuela vs. Peru: FS2, Galavisión). Given their outstanding performances so far, Venezuela vs. Peru is expected to be MLS packed with a potential of a total of 10 players seeing minutes in the key matchup.
Upcoming Copa América Group Stage action
Wednesday, June 23
Ecuador vs. Peru (5 p.m. ET / FS1, UniMás, TUDN)
Brazil vs. Colombia (8 p.m. ET / FS1, UniMás, TUDN)
Thursday, June 24
Bolivia vs. Uruguay (5 p.m. ET / FS1, UniMás, TUDN)*
Chile* vs. Paraguay (8 p.m. ET / FS1, UniMás, TUDN)
Sunday, June 27
Brazil vs. Ecuador (5 p.m. ET / FOX, Univision, TUDN)Venezuela vs. Peru (5 p.m. / FS2, Galavisión)
Monday, June 28
Uruguay vs. Paraguay (8 p.m. ET / FS2, Galavisión)Bolivia vs. Argentina (8 p.m. ET / FS1, UniMás, TUDN)
MLS, BPC Auction for Limited Edition, Juneteenth-Inspired Jerseys Which Will Benefit Black Communities
To commemorate Juneteenth – the effective end of slavery in the United States – all MLS players wore Juneteenth-inspired numbers on their jerseys for matches played from June 18-20. Born out of a collaboration of MLS, Black Players for Change (BPC), and Indianapolis-based Black artist Israel Solomon, the jersey numbers and the limited-edition packaging illustrates this history and importance of Juneteenth to celebrate freedom, while acknowledging that more work still needs to be done.
The numbers are inspired by Black culture and symbolize ancestry, liberation, and cultural vibrancy, while the commemorative boxes tell the history of Juneteenth, pay homage to Harriet Tubman and Frederick Douglass, and reinforce the message that Black players in MLS are standing tall because they stand on the shoulders of the freedom fighters who came before them.
The autographed game-worn jerseys from each team and their commemorative boxes will be auctioned off from June 21-July 19, with proceeds benefiting organizations that support and uplift Black communities in MLS markets. For additional auction information, including how to place a bid, visit MLSauctions.com. A list of beneficiary organizations is available here.
MLS Greats, Robbie Rogers and Collin Martin Speak About Playing Professional Soccer and Being Part of the LGBTQ+ Community
In celebration of Pride Month, former LA Galaxy striker Robbie Rogers and former Minnesota United Midfielder Collin Martin took part in Major League Soccer’s 2021 Soccer for All Speaker Series presented by MLS WORKS to discuss the LGBTQ+ sports community today and how the landscape has progressed in their lifetime. The pair also identify the current issues that many still face and what we can do to create a more inclusive tomorrow.
Rogers and Martin were the first and second MLS players to come out while actively playing professional soccer. This conversation delivers their honest and important point of view on everything from what is said in a team locker room to the importance of youth coaches educating the next generation.
The episode will debut on Thursday on all podcast platforms via the ExtraTime feed, the official podcast of Major League Soccer, on the MLS YouTube channel and on MLSsoccer.com. Download a sneak preview HERE and be sure to tune-in to the important conversation on Thursday.
MLS NEXT Cup Playoffs & Showcase Kicks Off Friday
The Inaugural MLS NEXT Cup Playoffs and Showcase kick off on Friday, June 25 in the Dallas Metroplex with 128 teams competing to crown MLS NEXT Cup Champions in four age groups (U15, U16, U17, U19). The MLS NEXT Cup Playoffs will be a single-elimination competition with the top 32 youth soccer teams in the nation in each age group qualifying based on their performances in the recently concluded regular season capping off a successful inaugural regular season that included over 3,500 matches.
Twenty-seven matches will be streamed live on MLSsoccer.com with six matches taking place on FC Dallas’ stadium field in Frisco, Texas. Details on MLS NEXT Cup Media Day will be provided on Tuesday. Media interested in covering the event in-person or via virtual press conference should reach out to Molly.Dreska@MLSsoccer.com.
MLS Legend Shalrie Joseph Leads Red-Hot Revolution Under-15s into MLS NEXT Cup Playoffs
Shalrie Joseph, one of the best players to ever don a New England Revolution shirt and the owner of four MLS Best XI selections and seven MLS All-Star appearances, is making a profound impact on the next generation of players in New England. In his first season coaching in the Revolution Academy, Joseph has his Under-15 team entering the playoffs in elite form, unbeaten in nine straight games in the Northeast Division. Forward Enzo Goncalves (2006 – Hyannis, Mass.) has tallied 10 goals in 10 games entering the tournament. Joseph, a 2009 MLS MVP Finalist, two-time Grenada Footballer of the Year, and 2007 Caribbean Player of the Year, returned to the Revolution in March 2020 after a successful coaching stint at the international level with the Grenada National Team to continue developing as a coach working closely with Bruce Arena and lead his former club’s U-15s. Joseph remains the Revolution’s all-time leader in MLS games played, starts, and minutes played.
Game Notes
Tuesday, June 22
Orlando City SC vs. San Jose Earthquakes, 7:30 p.m.
- Orlando City won for a fourth time in the last six games, getting a late winner for a 3-2 win against Toronto FC at Exploria Stadium on Saturday evening. Tesho Akindele scored his third goal of the season, in the first minute – becoming the third player in MLS history to score first-minute goals in two different games in the same season – and Nani added his fourth of the year, tied for seventh in MLS Golden Boot standings.
- The Earthquakes snapped a four-game losing slide, reaching a goalless draw with Austin FC in the opening of Q2 Stadium in Austin. JT Marcinkowski was credited with six saves in recording his first shutout of the year.
- The teams last met during the 2019 season. * Chris Wondolowski* scored a pair of goals as the Quakes took a 3-0 win on Aug. 31 in San Jose, their first win in five meetings in the series.
- Orlando City SC won the last meeting in Orlando, a 3-2 win on April 21, 2018, the first victory by either side in the all-time series. The teams played to draws in each of their first three meetings.
Wednesday, June 23
New England Revolution vs. New York Red Bulls, 7 p.m.
- The Revolution won their fourth game in a row, getting a late winner from Tommy McNamara for a 3-2 win against New York City FC at Red Bull Arena. Gustavo Bou added his third goal of the season and Jon Bell scored his first professional goal.
- The Red Bulls won a second game on the trot, defeating Nashville SC 2-0 at Red Bull Arena on Friday evening. * Fabio* scored his first goal in MLS and Kyle Duncan netted his first of the season for the Red Bulls goals.
- The teams are meeting for the second time this season. * Gustavo Bou* had a goal and an assist and Arnor Traustason collected two assists as the Revolution took a 3-1 win on May 22 at Gillette Stadium.
- The visiting team has won just twice in the series over the past 14 seasons in league play. The Red Bulls won 3-2 on July 5, 2017, in Foxborough, their second win there in four seasons. When the Red Bulls won 2-0 at Gillette Stadium on June 8, 2014, it was the first for New York in New England since 2002. The Revolution had won 13 of 19 meetings in league and MLS Cup play since that previous New York win.
- The Revolution have never defeated the Red Bulls at Red Bull Arena in league play. Since the stadium opened in 2010, the Red Bulls have won 10 of 12 regular-season games there, with two draws. When the Revolution won 2-1 in Harrison in the first leg of the 2014 Eastern Conference Championship, it was their first win of any sort in New Jersey since 2007, ending a 10-game winless streak there in all competitions. The Revolution did defeat the Montréal Impact last year in Harrison in a Montréal home game.
New York City FC vs. Atlanta United, 7:30 p.m.
- NYCFC suffered a 3-2 loss to the New England Revolution at Red Bull Arena on Saturday evening. Ismael Tajouri-Shradi scored for a third consecutive game and Thiago Andrade netted the NYCFC opener after coming on as a substitute in his club and MLS debut.
- Atlanta United extended their undefeated streak to five games with a third consecutive draw, reaching a 2-2 result with the Philadelphia Union at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday afternoon. Anton Walkes scored in an MLS league game for the first time since 2017 for the ATLUTD goal.
- The teams last met during the 2019 season, each winning at home. * Josef Martínez* netted goals on either side of halftime, leading Atlanta United to a 2-1 win on Aug. 11 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, then on Sept. 25 at Yankee Stadium, Alejandro Mitrita scored a hat trick in the game’s opening 33 minutes as NYCFC took a 4-1 win.
- The teams have evenly split their league series, with each team winning twice, with a pair of draws. The teams also met in the Eastern Conference Semifinals in 2018, with Atlanta United advancing 4-1 on aggregate, winning the first leg 1-0 in the Bronx before taking the home leg by a 3-1 scoreline.
Philadelphia Union vs. Columbus Crew, 7:30 p.m.
- The Union stretched their undefeated run to six games, following three consecutive wins with a 2-2 with Atlanta United at Mercedes-Benz on Sunday afternoon. Jakob Glesnes netted the stoppage-time equalizer from all of 35 yards out from goal after Cory Burke scored in the 84th minute to start the Union comeback from two goals down.
- The Columbus Crew made the final game at Historic Crew Stadium one to remember, winning for a third consecutive match in a 2-0 defeat of Chicago Fire FC on Saturday evening. Gyasi Zardes scored both Crew goals, the 13th multiple-goal game of his MLS career.
- The teams are meeting for the second time this season. They reached a goalless draw in the season opener for both teams, April 18 at The Historic Crew Stadium. There has been a shutout in nine of the last 10 meetings between the teams, dating back to 2016.
- The Union are undefeated in the last four meetings in Chester; they have a 270-minute shutout streak alive in home games. The Crew are undefeated in the last seven meetings between the teams at home with five wins; the Union goal in the second meeting in 2020 was their first in the last 521 minutes played in Columbus.
Chicago Fire FC vs. FC Cincinnati, 8 p.m.
- Fire FC fell to a second defeat in a row, dropping a 2-0 decision to the Columbus Crew in the final MLS match to be played at Historic Crew Stadium on Saturday evening.
- FC Cincinnati dropped a second match on the trot, falling 2-0 to the Colorado Rapids at TQL Stadium on Saturday evening.
- The teams met twice a season ago, and Fire FC won once. Fabian Herbers and Álvaro Medrán netted goals in the opening 10 minutes and Ignacio Aliseda added a second-half goal as the Fire won their first game in Soldier Field in 15 seasons, a 3-0 victory Aug. 25; they also played to a scoreless draw on Sept. 2 at Nippert Stadium, the second 0-0 result in two meetings in Cincinnati.
- The teams met twice in 2019 in FC Cincinnati’s inaugural season. FCC won 2-1 on July 13 at SeatGeek Stadium; the teams reached a goalless draw on Sept. 21 at Nippert Stadium.
Minnesota United FC vs. Austin FC, 8 p.m.
- MNUFC extended their undefeated run to four games with a second successive draw, reaching a 1-1 result with FC Dallas at Toyota Stadium on Saturday evening. Franco Fragapane scored the Minnesota goal, making his club and MLS debut.
- Austin FC made a grand opening of their new Q2 Stadium, reaching a goalless draw with the San Jose Earthquakes on Saturday evening. * Brad Stuver* was credited with nine saves in recording his third shutout of the season.
- The teams are meeting for the second time this season, the first meeting ever in the clubs’ histories. * Diego Fagundez* scored the only goal in the 17th minute, giving Austin FC the victory May 1 at Allianz Field.
CF Montreal vs. D.C. United, 8 p.m.
- CF Montréal returns to action for the first time since May 29, when they defeated Chicago Fire FC by the game’s only goal at Soldier Field. Mason Toye scored the game-winner in the 87th minute, his third of the season.
- D.C. United won their second game in a row against Inter Miami CF, winning the back end of the home-and-home set by the game’s lone goal at Audi Field on Saturday evening. * Ola Kamara* converted a 72nd-minute penalty kick for the winner, his fourth goal of the season and third in the last two games.
- The teams met twice a season ago, and Montréal won both. Victor Wanyama and Romell Quioto scored in the game’s final 17 minutes as Montréal came back for a dramatic 3-2 win on Decision Day (Nov. 8) at Audi Field to claim a playoff spot. On July 21, Saphir Taïder scored the game’s only goal in the 31st minute to give the Impact the win during the group stage of the MLS is Back Tournament.
- The goal in the MLS is Back meeting was the first for Montréal in the series in 385 minutes, since Sept. 29, 2018. The last two Montréal wins come after a four-game United undefeated streak in the series.
Houston Dynamo FC vs. Portland Timbers, 8:30 p.m.
- Dynamo FC reached a 1-1 draw with Los Angeles Football Club at Banc of California Stadium on Saturday evening. Maximiliano Urruti netted his fifth goal of the season, tied for third place in the MLS Golden Boot standings, a third consecutive game with a goal.
- The Timbers won for a third time in the last four games, defeating Sporting Kansas City 2-1 at Providence Park on Saturday evening. Dairon Asprilla and Marvín Loria each netted their second goals of the season.
- The teams are meeting for the second time this season. * Dairon Asprilla* scored early and Cristhian Paredes netted the late winner, as the Timbers took a 2-1 win on April 24 at Providence Park, the third consecutive win for Portland in the series.
- Over the history of the league series, the away team has won just once – in 2011, in the first meeting between the teams in Portland. The Timbers have an eight-game undefeated streak at Providence Park alive in the series, winning the past four; the Dynamo have never lost to the Timbers at home.
Sporting Kansas City vs. Colorado Rapids, 8:30 p.m.
- Sporting saw their four-game undefeated streak put to an end, falling 2-1 to the Portland Timbers at Providence Park on Saturday evening. Jaylin Lindsey scored his second goal of the season for the SKC tally.
- The Rapids won a second consecutive game and for a fifth time in the last six outings, defeating FC Cincinnati 2-0 at TQL Stadium on Saturday evening. * Diego Rubio* scored his third goal of the season and * Jonathan Lewis* netted his first of the season; William Yarbrough was credited with seven saves in recording his fourth shutout of the season, his second in a row.
- The teams met three times a season ago, and Sporting gained points from all three with a pair of wins. Four different players scored in the second half as Sporting took a 4-0 win Oct. 24 in Kansas City; the teams also met during group play in the MLS is Back Tournament, Graham Zusi scoring the game-winner in second-half stoppage time to give Sporting a dramatic 3-2 win on July 17. The teams also reached a 1-1 draw on Aug. 29 at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park, as a pair of teenagers, Colorado’s Cole Bassett and KC’s Gianluca Busio, netted the goals.
- The Rapids win in the previous meeting at Children’s Mercy Park, on Sept. 21, 2019, was their first in the series overall since May 27, 2017, a span of three matches (two of those draws). The Rapids have a seven-game undefeated streak at home in the series, Sporting’s last win in Commerce City coming in 2014 in the lone meeting between the teams.
Nashville SC vs. Toronto FC, 8:30 p.m.
- Nashville SC saw their undefeated start to the 2021 season come to an end, falling 2-0 to the New York Red Bulls at Red Bull Arena on Friday evening.
- TFC fell to a third consecutive reversal, dropping a late 3-2 decision to Orlando City SC at Exploria Stadium in a TFC home game. * Ayo Akinola* scored for a second consecutive game, and * Jonathan Osorio* scored his second goal of the league campaign.
- The teams are meeting for the first time in league play, but they did meet in Round One of the MLS Cup Playoffs a year ago. * Daniel Ríos* netted the game’s only goal and * Joe Willis* made three saves in extending his shutout streak to 197 minutes in the postseason as Nashville SC took the victory on Nov. 24 at Rentschler Field.
Seattle Sounders FC vs. Real Salt Lake, 10 p.m.
- Sounders FC extended their season-opening undefeated run to nine games, defeating the LA Galaxy 2-1 at Dignity Health Sports Park on Saturday evening. Yeimar Gomez Andrade netted his first goal of the season before Raúl Ruidíaz scored his seventh goal of the season – now tied for the lead in the MLS Golden Boot standings (with Javier Hernández of the Galaxy).
- Real stretched their undefeated streak to four games, hitting two late goals for a 3-1 win against Vancouver Whitecaps FC at Rio Tinto Stadium on Friday evening. * Damir Kreilach* scored a pair of goals, now with five for the season, tied for third place in the MLS Golden Boot standings, his second and third goals in the last two games.
- The teams met twice a season ago. Jordan Morris and Yeimar Gomez Andrade scored on either side of halftime as Sounders FC took a 2-1 win on Oct. 7 in Seattle. On Sept. 2 at Rio Tinto Stadium, Pablo Ruiz hit for a late equalizer for RSL, leaving the teams in a 2-2 draw.
- Sounders FC have won nine of the last 10 league meetings between the teams at Lumen Field, the lone RSL win coming on May 26, 2018, a 1-0 triumph. Real are undefeated in the last nine home meetings vs. Seattle, winning eight in a row before the draw there this year.
- The teams also met in the 2019 MLS Cup Playoffs. Gustav Svensson and Nicolás Lodeiro scored second-half goals as Sounders FC took a 2-0 win in the Western Conference Semifinals, Oct. 23 at CenturyLink Field. The clubs had also met in the MLS Cup Playoffs in back-to-back seasons in 2011 and 2012, each advancing on one occasion.
Los Angeles Football Club vs. FC Dallas, 10:30 p.m.
- LAFC reached a 1-1 draw with Houston Dynamo FC at Banc of California Stadium on Saturday evening. José Cifuentes scored his second goal of the season, on the second assist of the year from Carlos Vela.
- FC Dallas remained undefeated at Toyota Stadium for the season, gaining a 1-1 draw with Minnesota United FC on Saturday evening. * Ricardo Pepi* scored his second goal of the season in making his second start.
- The teams last met during the 2019 season, playing a home-and-home series. LAFC won 2-0 at Banc of California Stadium on May 16, as * Carlos Vela* scored his 13th goal of the season; Vela scored again as the teams reached a 1-1 draw on May 19 at Toyota Stadium.
- The first meeting win was the first for LAFC in three meetings vs. FC Dallas. The teams met twice in LAFC’s inaugural MLS campaign. The teams reached a 1-1 draw on May 5 at Banc of California Stadium; FC Dallas then took a 2-1 win on June 2 at Toyota Stadium.
Vancouver Whitecaps FC vs. LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.
- Whitecaps FC saw their losing slide extended, falling 3-1 to Real Salt Lake on Friday evening at Rio Tinto Stadium in a ‘Caps home game. Brian White scored his first goal for the club, making his Whitecaps debut following his acquisition from the Red Bulls.
- The Galaxy had their four-game home winning streak put to an end, falling 2-1 to Seattle Sounders FC at Dignity Health Sports Park on Saturday evening. * Sacha Kljestan* netted the Galaxy goal, converting a penalty kick.
- The teams met three times a season ago, each win in the series coming by shutout. Whitecaps FC won two: On March 7 in Carson, * Tosaint Ricketts* scored the game’s lone goal to give Whitecaps FC the victory, then * Fredy Montero* hit for a brace as the ‘Caps took a 3-0 win on Decision Day (Nov. 8) at Providence Park in Portland. Oct. 18 at Dignity Health Sports Park, Kai Koreniuk scored the game’s lone goal in the 90th minute, giving the Galaxy the win.
- Whitecaps FC have won three of the last five meetings in Carson. The Galaxy’s lone win at BC Place over the last seven seasons came April 5, 2019, a 2-0 win. The ‘Caps have won twice with three draws over that span.
- There has been a shutout in 15 of the last 18 meetings between the teams, dating back to 2013, including three scoreless draws.
Friday, June 25
Inter Miami CF vs. Orlando City SC, 8 p.m.
- Inter Miami dropped the back end of their home-and-home series with D.C. United, falling to a penalty kick for the game’s only goal at Audi Field on Saturday evening.
- The teams met four times in Inter Miami’s inaugural season, splitting their decisions. An 88th-minute goal from * Leandro Gonzalez Pirez* gave Inter Miami the 2-1 win on Oct. 24 at home; in the previous meeting, Orlando City won for the second time as * Mauricio Pereyra* scored the second-half game-winner for a 2-1 win Sept. 12 at Exploria Stadium.
- They kicked off the MLS is Back Tournament against each other at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex on July 8, as * Nani* netted the game-winner well into stoppage time to give OCSC the 2-1 win. Then on Aug. 22 at Inter Miami CF Stadium, * Julian Carranza* netted a pair of goals in the first half and Inter Miami held out for the first win in the club’s history, a 3-2 decision.
Saturday, June 26
Sporting Kansas City vs. Los Angeles Football Club, 5:30 p.m.
- The teams last met during the 2019 season, and LAFC won both that season. Adama Diomande netted the game-winner deep into second-half stoppage time, giving LAFC a 2-1 win in the season opener for both clubs, on March 3 at Banc of California Stadium, then LAFC exploded for a 5-1 win July 3 at Children’s Mercy Park.
- Sporting won the first two meetings ever between the clubs in LAFC’s inaugural season, a 2-0 win on Aug. 11 at Banc of California Stadium, and a 2-1 win on Decision Day (Oct. 28) at Children’s Mercy Park.
Toronto FC vs. FC Cincinnati, 7 p.m.
- The teams met once a season ago. Patrick Mullins scored the game’s only goal in the 28th minute as TFC took the victory Oct. 11 at Nippert Stadium.
- Toronto FC won both meetings between the clubs in FC Cincinnati’s inaugural season. TFC took a 2-1 win July 27 at BMO Field, then got goals from five different players in rolling to a 5-1 victory Sept. 7 at Nippert Stadium.
Chicago Fire FC vs. Philadelphia Union, 8 p.m.
- The teams are meeting for the second time this season. Cory Burke and Jakob Glesnes scored nine minutes apart in the second half, leading the Union to a 2-0 win on May 8 at Soldier Field.
- The first meeting was the first-ever between the teams at Soldier Field. The Fire win in the final matchup at SeatGeek Stadium, a 2-0 win Aug. 17, 2019, ended a three-game Union winning streak in the series, though the Fire did win six of the final seven matchups overall in Bridgeview. The Union have won the last four meetings in a row in Chester, last a 2-1 win last Oct. 28; the last Fire win there came in 2013.
Real Salt Lake vs. Houston Dynamo FC, 8 p.m.
- The teams last met during the 2019 season. Corey Baird scored in the opening minute and Jefferson Savarino scored late as RSL took a 2-1 win Sept. 29 at Rio Tinto Stadium; in the 2019 season opener March 2 at BBVA Stadium,
- Albert Rusnák gave RSL the lead, but Mauro Manotas hit for the equalizer, leaving the teams in a 1-1 draw.
- Real have a five-game undefeated streak alive in the series. They won both meetings in 2018, ending a four-game Dynamo undefeated streak in the series.
- Real have won three of the last six meetings in Houston, their first wins ever there, also gaining a draw; RSL suffered eight defeats and one draw in its first nine road games against the Dynamo.
Nashville SC vs. CF Montreal, 8:30 p.m.
- The teams are meeting for the second time this season. Mason Toye and Zachary Brault-Guillard scored in the first half for CF Montréal, but Jhonder Cadíz and Hany Muhktar hit home after the break, leaving the teams in a 2-2 draw April 24 at Nissan Stadium.
- The teams met once in Nashville SC’s inaugural season. * Randall Leal* scored the game’s only goal after 33 minutes to lead Nashville SC to the victory last Oct. 27 at Red Bull Arena.
Seattle Sounders FC vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC, 9 p.m.
- The teams met three times a season ago, and Sounders FC won all three. Nicolás Lodeiro and Jordan Morris each had a goal and an assist, in a 3-0 win during group play at the MLS is Back Tournament on July 19, then on Oct. 3, the Sounders FC scored three goals in 12 minutes on either side of halftime in a 3-1 win at CenturyLink Field. On Oct. 27 at Providence Park in Portland, Raúl Ruidíaz and Lodeiro scored six minutes apart after the break as Seattle took a 2-0 win.
- Sounders FC have a nine-game undefeated streak alive in the series since the last Whitecaps FC win April 14, 2017, a 2-1 victory at BC Place. Seattle has won seven of the nine league games in between, with two draws; Sounders FC also advanced in the MLS Cup Playoffs in 2017 with a goalless draw and a 2-0 win at home.
- The teams have met the most times of any rivalry in soccer history in the USA and Canada. Since the clubs first met at Empire Stadium on June 9, 1974, in the old North American Soccer League, they have played 143 times over all competitions. The Sounders have won 70, the Whitecaps 50, and there have been 23 draws.
San Jose Earthquakes vs. LA Galaxy, 10 p.m.
- The teams are meeting for the second time this season. Jonathan Bond made 12 saves – the second-most ever by a Galaxy goalkeeper in a single game – and the Galaxy netted the game’s only goal from an own goal for the win May 29 at Dignity Health Sports Park. It was the first time in Galaxy club history they won by the only goal through an own goal, in their 795th league game.
- The Earthquakes have won each of the last two seasons in Carson, just their second and third victories there since 2012. The Galaxy have won just twice in the last 20 regular-season games in northern California, across four stadiums.
- Known as the California Clásico, the Galaxy and Earthquakes have met 91 times in all competitions. In regular season play, the Galaxy have won 33 times and the Quakes 26, with 16 draws, since their first meeting on April 28, 1996.
Portland Timbers vs. Minnesota United FC, 10:30 p.m.
- The teams met once a season ago. Kevin Molino netted a pair of goals and Luis Amarilla added the third, the second time in three seasons Molino opened the MNUFC season with a brace, as Minnesota United took a 3-1 win March 1 at Providence Park.
- MNUFC are now undefeated over the last five meetings in all competitions vs. the Timbers. Portland’s last victory in the series came April 14, 2018, a 3-2 win at home.
Sunday, June 27
Atlanta United vs. New York Red Bulls, 3:30 p.m.
- The teams met twice a season ago, and the Red Bulls won both by the game’s only goal. Florian Valot scored after just four minutes, giving the Red Bulls the victory during group play at the MLS is Back Tournament on July 11; then on Oct. 10 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Caden Clark netted the lone tally just after the halftime break
- The Red Bulls have never lost to Atlanta United in eight meetings all-time, winning six. The Red Bulls have won each of the last two matchups at Red Bull Arena – a place where Atlanta United has yet to score a goal, in four visits all-time over all competitions.
- Atlanta United did claim the Eastern Conference Championship in 2018, winning 3-0 at home in the first leg before the Red Bulls took the second leg 1-0 in Harrison.
New York City FC vs. D.C. United, 6 p.m.
- The teams are meeting for the second time this season. Brendan Hines-Ike and Russell Canouse scored five minutes late in the first half, leading United to a 2-1 win in the season opener for both teams, April 17 at Audi Field, snapping a four-game undefeated streak for NYCFC in the series.
- D.C. United has never won at Yankee Stadium (two draws in six visits all-time). NYCFC had come away with points from their previous two trips to Audi Field before the first meeting this year; NYCFC’s win at Audi Field on April 21, 2019, was just the second by the road team in the series.
Austin FC vs. Columbus Crew, 8 p.m.
- The teams are meeting for the first time in their histories, their only meeting scheduled for the 2021 regular season.
FC Dallas vs. New England Revolution, 8:30 p.m.
- The teams last met during the 2019 season. Michael Barrios gave FCD an early lead, but Carles Gil equalized in the second half, leaving the teams in a 1-1 in their season opener on March 2 at Toyota Stadium. The draw ended a seven-game FC Dallas winning streak in the series.
- The Revolution have not won in Frisco since 2008; FCD had taken five consecutive home wins vs. New England before the draw in the last meeting. The Revolution goal there in the last meeting in 2017 was their first in Frisco in 394 minutes, their first at Toyota Stadium since 2010.
- FCD has won the last three meetings at Gillette Stadium, their first wins in Foxborough since 2003. The Revolution last won at home vs. FC Dallas in 2011; they have scored one goal in the three home meetings since.