The Pitch: Daryl Dike is Back, Orlando City SC Gets Major Attacking Boosts

With two nationally televised Orlando City SC matches this week, there’s no doubt that all eyes will be on Dike.

With momentum and confidence on his side, he’ll be lining up against some serious opponents this week, when he goes head-to-head with MLS all-time leading scorer Chris Wondolowski and the San Jose Earthquakes tonight (7:30 p.m. ET, UniMás / TUDN) before going toe-to-toe with Inter Miami CF’s Gonzalo Higuaín, with his four goals and one assist, on Friday night (8 p.m. ET, FS1 / FOX Deportes).

The No. 5 overall pick in the 2020 MLS SuperDraft presented by adidas, Dike had a breakout first MLS season last year, posting eight goals and four assists in league play. His attacking presence that led Orlando City to a 8-6-3 record with him on the field in 2020 was certainly felt upon his recent return in the club’s 3-2 win over Toronto FC on Saturday.

The soccer world far and wide is buzzing about 21-year-old U.S. National Team forward Daryl Dike, who returned to MLS last week with Orlando City SC after a sensational four-month loan spell at Barnsley FC in England. that saw him score nine goals in his 22 appearances abroad. Adding icing on the cake, he followed that up with a stateside goal for the USMNT in their 4-0 defeat of Costa Rica in an international friendly on June 9.

Rogers and Martin were the first and second MLS players to come out while actively playing professional soccer. The conversation delivers their honest and important point of view on everything from what gets said in a team locker room to the importance of youth coaches educating the next generation.

In celebration of Pride Month, former LA Galaxy striker Robbie Rogers and former Minnesota United midfielder Collin Martin took part in Major League Soccer’s 2021 Soccer for All Speaker Series presented by MLS WORKS to discuss the LGBTQ+ sports community today and how the landscape has progressed in their lifetime. The pair also identified the current issues that many still face and what all can do to create a more inclusive tomorrow.

Fans at PayPal Park will feel the intensity of the rivalry with a powerhouse Quakes attack of Chris Wondolowski, Cade Cowell and Cristian Espinoza making their way to Bond in the final third. However, will their attack and the rivalry atmosphere be enough to get past the Galaxy?

Dubbed “The Brick Wall” after his 12 saves and an 82nd-minute double stop helped maintain a 1-0 victory over San Jose on May 29, Bond has proven himself a goalkeeping force to be reckoned with. Since joining the league in January, the former English Premier League goalkeeper has earned MLS Player of the Week and Save of the Month honors after notching 45 saves in eight games and posting a 77.7 save percentage.

LA Galaxy goalkeeper Jonathan Bond is the shot-stopping game-saver who’s grabbing all the headlines in MLS’ original California rivalry – the California Clasico – which dates back to 1996 with 91 total matches between the LA Galaxy and San Jose Earthquakes. As the two sides prepare to meet again this Saturday at PayPal Park (10 p.m. ET, UniMas / TUDN / Twitter), the league’s leading goal scorer Javier “Chicharito” Hernández will be one to watch. However, Bond will undoubtedly be commanding a lot of attention too.

With a raucous new home environment, Austin FC will look to break the 5-8-4 trend of expansion side records when first hosting defending MLS Cup champions during regular season play.

Behind the touchline, head coach Josh Wolff is also familiar with the Crew as he served as an assistant coach for the side under Gregg Berhalter from 2014 to 2018.

After 150 appearances with the Crew from 2014 to 2020 and an MLS Cup 2020 title, defender Héctor Jiménez joined Austin ahead of the 2021 campaign, joining starting goalkeeper Brad Stuver , who spent some time with Columbus from 2013 to 2017 with a few loan stints sprinkled in between. Appearing in seven of Austin’s nine games thus far, Columbus’ Homegrown midfielder, Sebastian Berhalter , is on loan from the Crew until the end of this year, and Austin forwards Kekuta Manneh and Aaron Schoenfeld saw 80 appearances and nine goals between them for the Crew. Austin’s roster also features defender Ben Sweat , who was drafted by Columbus in the 2014 MLS SuperDraft, and goalkeeper Andrew Tarbell , who was on the roster for the Crew’s 2020 MLS Cup win last December.

In only their second home match at Q2 Stadium, Austin FC welcome in defending MLS Cup champion Columbus Crew SC on Sunday evening (FS1, Fox Deportes, 8 p.m. ET), with aims to claim their first home victory in front of the Verde faithful. While this occasion marks the first time the two sides have squared off, it will also serve as a reunion of sorts for seven former Columbus players who are currently on the expansion side’s roster.

The final 23-man rosters will be available 24 hours before the start of the Preliminary Round on July 2.

MLS representation is strong on the provisional, 60-player rosters for Concacaf Gold Cup, as the region’s premier national team event that crowns a champion every two years gets set to kick of July 10. Of the notable call-ups, these provisional rosters include 126 total MLS players from 11 different countries, with the U.S. Men’s National Team naming a tournament-most 50 MLS players to its young squad that is hungry for another trophy after recently capturing the Concacaf Nations League title. Canada isn’t far behind with 36 players, and Costa Rica rounds out the top three countries in MLS names with 16 players. Canadian clubs are leading the way, with 12 players named from Toronto FC, 11 from CF Montreal, and 10 from Vancouver Whitecaps FC.

MLS talent coming up big in thrilling Copa América Group Stage

Sunday’s dramatic 2-2 draw between Ecuador and Venezuela in Conmebol’s 2021 Copa América saw five MLS players take the field of Estádio Olímpico Nilton Santos in Rio de Janeiro, with Júnior Moreno (D.C. United), Cristian Cásseres Jr. (New York Red Bulls), and José Martínez (Philadelphia Union) starting for Venezuela, and defender Ronald Hernández coming off the bench. Venezuela’s MLS talent was key in helping La Vinotinto come back twice with Martínez assisting on the first goal to level the score at 1-1 and 23-year-old Hernández playing the hero and scoring a header to salvage a thrilling 2-2 draw as he became the first MLS player to score in the 2021 Copa América while tallying his first international goal, giving La Vinotinto serious chances of reaching quarterfinals with two points from three. As for Ecuador, Orlando City SC’s midfielder Sebastián Méndez played the first 67 minutes of the game.

Sunday’s second matchup between Peru and Colombia also saw MLS players involved big-time in the action, which resulted in La Blanquirroja’s stunning first win over Colombia in 10 years to keep their hopes alive in the tournament. Orlando City SC goalkeeper Pedro Gallese, New York City FC defender Alexander Callens, and San Jose Earthquakes left back Marcos López started for Peru, while Portland Timbers’ Yimmi Chará came off the bench for Colombia in the 70th minute.

With four of five national teams advancing to the quarterfinals it promises a nail-biting Group B finale with solid MLS representation. Ecuador and Peru will go head-to-head in a crucial match on Wednesday at 5 p.m. ET (FS1, TUDN) and could see an Orlando City SC clash between teammates Méndez and Gallese, before facing Brazil and Venezuela respectively on Sunday at 5 p.m. ET (Brazil vs. Ecuador: FOX, TUDN; Venezuela vs. Peru: FS2, Galavisión). Given their outstanding performances so far, Venezuela vs. Peru is expected to be MLS packed with a potential of a total of 10 players seeing minutes in the key matchup.

Upcoming Copa América Group Stage action

Wednesday, June 23

Ecuador vs. Peru (5 p.m. ET / FS1, UniMás, TUDN)

Brazil vs. Colombia (8 p.m. ET / FS1, UniMás, TUDN)

Thursday, June 24

Bolivia vs. Uruguay (5 p.m. ET / FS1, UniMás, TUDN)*

Chile* vs. Paraguay (8 p.m. ET / FS1, UniMás, TUDN)

Sunday, June 27

Brazil vs. Ecuador (5 p.m. ET / FOX, Univision, TUDN)Venezuela vs. Peru (5 p.m. / FS2, Galavisión)