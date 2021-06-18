Juneteenth Beneficiaries

Atlanta United FC
Juneteenth Plans:
- Planning an activation, match on 6/20 Vs. Philly; Will host community groups that support further learning and education of Atlanta's black youth.
- A behind the scenes feature with supporters and four of ATL UTD's PBC players will go live at the June 20th match. The feature centers around an inspirational conversation their players had with their TIFO designers to collaboratively come up with the June 20th TIFO.
- Dream Starter – a pitch competition for underrepresented entrepreneurs (i.e. BIPOC, women) in partnership with Austin FC Founding Partner Q2. The winner will be awarded $100,000 during our home opener on June 19th. Multi-year campaign.
- First 2 weeks of May (possibly during Soccer For All) - Announce the competition and invite ~20 underrepresented founders to apply.
- Week before Austin FC home opener - Announce 3-4 finalists; hold pitch competition at Q2 stadium for audience of about 50, with a panel of 5 judges. Let us know if you’re interested in attending!
- June 19th home opener – in-match recognition and check presentation to the winner.
Colorado Rapids
Juneteenth Plans
- All activations will be digitally focused.
Columbus Crew SC
Juneteenth Plans
- Farewell to Historic Crew Stadium scheduled for 6/19
501c3 Beneficiary
- VoyceNow Foundation
Mission
- To form a global community of athletes dedicated to speaking up on current social issues, educating the next generation on racial equality and giving back to their communities.
FC Dallas
501c3 Beneficiary
- Dallas Truth, Racial Healing & Transformation
Mission
- Dallas Truth, Racial Healing & Transformations mission is to create a radically inclusive city by addressing race and racism through narrative change, relationship building and equitable policies and practices. Their vision is a Dallas where no North and South divisions exist in terms of race, wealth, arts, culture, health, safety, education and opportunity, and communities actively, honestly and openly acknowledge, repair and heal from its past and present racial inequities.
D.C. United
Juneteenth Plans
- We only have one match in June, which is on Juneteenth, and we are planning to offer some programming around Juneteenth that week. Our hope is to hold a few nights of programming leading up to the game such as a go-go fusion concert and black-owned small business market.
Houston Dynamo FC
Juneteenth Plans
- Putting together a trip to Galveston Island, the place where the Emancipation Proclamation was signed. The Juneteenth Legacy Project has painted a Mural in Galveston and we will be taking players from the first team, our women’s team and our academy to take some photos and video at the mural. We are working with the project as well to provide a tour and historical lesson for the group. Additionally, working with Emancipation Park Conservatory, which is a park located .5 miles from our stadium, for our players to take part in their virtual Juneteenth ceremony. In conversations with LAFC on potential collaboration.
501c3 Beneficiary
- Emancipation Park Conservancy
Mission
- Emancipation Park Conservancy is a non-profit 501 c3 charitable corporation established in 2014 to restore, manage, and enhance Emancipation Park. Its purpose is to create an open space of environmental and community excellence while continuing to preserve the integrity and historical roots of the park. Its goal is to transform the park into one of the nation's premier landmark parks and destinations through capital initiatives, operational improvements, strategic partnerships, programming and events.
LA Galaxy
Juneteenth Plans
- Partnering with Carson Mayor, Compton Cowboys, Murs and East Side Riders Bike Club
- % of ticket sales going to East Side Riders Bike Club, volunteer organization in Watts with a mission to improve Watts through community service, charity work, and bike programs aimed at keeping local youth out of gang activity
- Juneteenth-Inspired Jersey Auction Beneficiary: ESRBC
- Murs to perform concert in Supporter Tailgates- Welcome Home Tailgate presented by Modelo
- Compton Cowboys IG Fundraiser
- In-Game Videos highlighting all groups
- Black National Anthem
- Donation of tickets to ESRBC youth
- Juneteenth Educational Video
- ESRBC to fill Hero of the Game with Nurse from Watts community
501c3 Beneficiary
- East Side Riders Bike Club
Mission
- The East Side Riders Bike Club (ESRBC) is an all-volunteer, grassroots bicycle club founded in 2008. The purpose of the ESRBC is to prevent youth from joining gangs and/or taking drugs, but also engage youth who have a desire to enrich the community through recreational activities, specifically focusing on bicycle riding. Youth have been introduced to bike safety, healthy eating, active living, the importance of giving back to the community, and are able to participate in community riding events hosted by ESR.
LAFC
Juneteenth Plans
- Working with Houston on an activation plan
501c3 Beneficiary
- Amazing Grace Conservatory
Mission
- The mission of Amazing Grace Conservatory is to train and develop emerging artists & at-risk youth in the performing and digital arts by offering a well-rounded and culturally enriching, educational program in an environment that is nurturing for their personal, artistic and professional growth.
Inter Miami CF
501c3 Beneficiary
- Overtown Optimist Club (OOC)
Mission
- Overtown Optimist Club (OOC), founded in 1993, is a community-based organization designed to help inner city youth through sports. Their mission is to position youth in Overtown and surrounding communities for positive outcomes through sports, academic enrichment and mentoring. They serve the high need community of Overtown and surrounding areas, children ages 5 - 18. They offer a wide array of youth sports programs to ensure affirmative, life-changing experiences and help to build athletic, team and leadership skills through these opportunities. Their end goal and vision is to help mold young outstanding leaders motivated to make the right choice for advancing their lives, families and communities.
Minnesota United
Juneteenth Plans
- We will follow the league’s lead for game but will be doing digital promotion and interaction around education and awareness.
Nashville SC
Juneteenth Plans
- Event: Nashville SC Juneteenth Community Watch Party
- Date: Friday, June 18th, 6:00 PM – 9:00 PM
- Partners: Nashville SC, Metro Parks & Recreation, Councilman Brandon Taylor – District 21
- Venue: Elizabeth Park – 1701 Arthur Ave., Nashville, TN
- Description: Nashville SC will host a watch party in historic North Nashville to kick-off Juneteenth holiday weekend
- To kick-off the Juneteenth holiday weekend, Nashville SC will host a community watch party in the heart of North Nashville – one of the city’s most storied communities and an area rich in African American history.
- In conjunction with Metropolitan Nashville/Davidson Country Parks & Recreation and District 21 Councilman Brandon Taylor, the Juneteenth Community Watch Party will bring together soccer fans and residents of North Nashville to celebrate the Juneteenth holiday and the history, contributions, and resilience of the community.
- The event will feature a live broadcast of the match as Nashville SC takes on the New York Red Bulls at Red Bulls Arena, 7:00pm, MLS Live on ESPN+, MyTV30). The event will also feature music, food, soccer games, giveaways, and a host of vendors providing essential community resources.
- A special video will be aired during the local broadcast and through Nashville SC digital channels featuring Jalil Anibaba and notable community leaders discussing the history of North Nashville and connection to the Juneteenth holiday.
- To mark the occasion, the Backline Supporters Collective will announce the club’s newest, and first black-led Supporters Group, The Mixtape.
- The collaboration showcases Nashville SC’s commitment to supporting the African American community and promoting diversity, equity, an inclusion efforts throughout the Nashville region.
501c3 Beneficiary
- 100 Black Men of Middle TN
Mission
- 100 Black Men of Middle TN mission is to nurture and enhance the growth, development and opportunities for young black males of Middle Tennessee.
New England Revolution
Juneteenth Plans
- On the road for Juneteenth but we’ll probably push out some content leading into the 19th.
501c3 Beneficiary
- MBK617
Mission
- MBK617 aims to create a community network group for local youth by mentoring and building community relations and exploring other environments. A social enterprise to generate revenue and place the funds back into MBK617 initiatives and programs - financial literacy, resume building and college applications. A safe place for kids to learn life skills.
New York City FC
Juneteenth Plans
- To honor the diversity that makes this City so great, we will be partnering with the MLS BPC and NWSL BWPC to hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the new black mini-pitch in Harlem and amplify this message in-game all on June 19th.
New York Red Bulls
501c3 Beneficiary
- National Black Child Development Institute
Mission
- National Black Child Development Institute
- For more than 50 years, the National Black Child Development Institute (NBCDI) has been at the forefront of engaging leaders, policymakers, professionals, and parents around critical and timely issues that directly impact Black children and their families. They are a trusted partner in developing and delivering strengths-based, culturally relevant, evidence-based, and trauma-informed resources that respond to the unique strengths and needs of Black children around issues including early childhood education, health and wellness, literacy, and family engagement.
- With the support of our Affiliate network in communities across the country, NBCDI are committed to our mission “to improve and advance the quality of life for Black children and families through education and advocacy.” NBCDI, the National Affiliate Network, and our members advocate and inform policies at the federal, state, and local levels to ensure standards, regulations, and resource allocations support equitable systems for Black children and families.
Orlando City SC
501c3 Beneficiary
- My Brother’s Keeper Alliance, (MBK) Orlando
Mission
- MBK Alliance focuses on building safe and supportive communities for boys and young men of color where they feel valued and have clear pathways to opportunity.
Philadelphia Union
501c3 Beneficiary
- Chester Upland Youth Soccer
Mission
- Philadelphia Union are selecting Chester Upland Youth Soccer (CUYS) as their beneficiary, specifically for the work they are doing with Design FC, who you may be familiar with. Our former player, Warren Crevalle started Design FC in 2018 and continues to work with Chester students.
- Chester Upland Youth Soccer strengthens the communities it serves by mentoring youth, engaging families, and promoting healthy living. It provides after-school and weekend soccer programming, mentorship and nutrition education for children in the traditionally underserved, suburban Philadelphia communities of Chester, Upland and Eddystone each spring and fall. Using the U.S. Soccer Foundation's Soccer for Success curriculum, their trained, caring coach-mentors help children enjoy and embrace active, healthy lifestyles.
- Design FC: Founded in 2018, Design Football Club (Design FC) works with 5th-7th graders in Chester (PA) to encourage creative thinking and self-expression through design. Each student designs their own unique soccer jersey and apparel, in which they visually express what means most to them, their families, their community, their future aspirations, the changes they want to see in the world, and more.
Portland Timbers
501c3 Beneficiary
- Maurice Lucas Foundation
Mission
- The Maurice Lucas Foundation works to create opportunities for inner city middle school students by providing a combination of education and activity-based after-school programs. Through positive interactions with program coaches, team members, and community role models, they help youth develop their cognitive, emotional, intellectual and social skills in a fun environment. Their youth programs develop personal and life skills, positive adult and peer relationships, and create a supportive environment of learning, mastery, teamwork, and autonomy.
Real Salt Lake
Juneteenth Plans
- Visit “Stronger Together” futsal courts opened Juneteenth 2020
- Supporters Tifo (Joint with RSL and Vancouver players and supporters)
- Rise Education
- Fly Rise out for June 18 match
- Specialized graphics for each player showcasing their favorite inspirational quote from black educators
- List of resources for further education & support for local black-owned businesses
- Play all three anthems at match (Canada, “black national anthem”, star spangled banner)
- Video / Zoom calls with Nedum, Arnold.
501c3 Beneficiary
- African Stars F.C.
Mission
- African Stars Football Club is Pro Development Club for Utah-based immigrants, predominantly from the African continent. Based out of Salt Lake City, African Stars FC participate in the United Premier Soccer League and are the first nationally sanctioned, African-immigrant owned and operated.
San Jose Earthquakes
501c3 Beneficiary
- The African American Community Service Agency (AACSA)
- Baba SZN
Mission
- The African American Community Service Agency (AACSA)
- The AACSA mission is to preserve the dignity and culture of a diverse African American Community, and to provide services that promote the full participation of Santa Clara County and the general society.
- Baba SZN / Nonprofit: Charity (player, Siad Haji Supported Clothing Brand)
- Baba SZN goal is to provide life-saving access to safe drinking water to vulnerable families and communities within Africa like Kenya by building wells . In addition to also ensure change and awareness within the youth communities through stylish street clothing. Their product is one way of bridging the gap and creating the difference that is needed. They have teamed up with a non-profit organization called Charity: Water who brings clean and safe drinking water to people in developing countries. However, in this case, we are directing our attention to Kenya at this time. It is known for being a chronically water-scarce country. The numbers say it all, 50.39% of the rural population lacks access to water as well as 72.99% of the same demographic lack sanitation. Kenya is predicted to have less than a quarter of the water its people need by 2025.
Seattle Sounders FC
Juneteenth Plans
- Collaborating with the Northwest African American Museum (NAAM).
- June 13 NAAM’s Interactive Storytime (Virtual): Sing A Song
- Former Seattle Sounders FC player & Broadcast Analyst Steve Zakuani will read Sing a Song: How Lift Every Voice and Sing Inspired Generations by Kelly Starling Lyons
- Virtual interactive ‘Goals for Art’ (RAVE Foundation program) class with Teddy ‘Stat’ Phillips (who designed our VOTE graphics in 2020) for local youth, with art supplies provided for families
- June 19 Activating at NAAM’s Juneteenth Jamboree (in-person celebration)
- ‘Goals for Art’ in-person class with Teddy
- RAVE Foundation ‘Books and Balls’ giveaway
- Soccer clinic with RAVE Foundation
501c3 Beneficiary
- RAVE Foundation
Mission
- RAVE Foundation believes that play is human, and that it is every child’s right. RAVE envisions a region abundant with opportunities for free play where we all work together to use soccer as a vehicle to foster wellness, inspire learning, and strengthen connections to community.
Sporting Kansas City
Juneteenth Plans
- Sporting KC Staff (internal): All Staff visit to Negro League Museum with lunch at office catered by (Gates BBQ a local Black Owned Business)
- Internal resource guide for associates on Juneteenth awareness
- Negro League Museum Capsule Collection with KC Monarchs where portion of sales go back to Negro League Museum.
- It’s an away game so most of the Juneteenth activations will be digital.
501c3 Beneficiary
- Operation Liberation
Mission
- Operation Liberation demands the liberation, self-determination, and access to equitable resources owed to Black people across the diaspora. Through our collective power we mobilize, support, and educate the community around the issue of social justice; we facilitate connections to community resources that affirm the Black community’s ability to self-govern and motivate the community into action. Specifically, Operation Liberation seeks to free Black bodies from cages through bailout initiatives and various forms of education and service to the Black community, to break the barriers of oppression and create pathways to liberation.
Toronto FC
501c3 Beneficiary
- Foundation for Black Communities.
Mission
- Foundation for Black Communities exists to ensure every Black person in Canada can thrive and all Black communities have agency in defining their own future.
Vancouver Whitecaps FC
Juneteenth Plans
- Supporters TIFO in partnership with Vancouver and RSL players
501c3 Beneficiary
- Hogan’s Alley Society
Mission
- Advancing the social, political, economic and cultural well-being of people of African Descent in Vancouver and British Columbia.