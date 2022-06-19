The Mastroeni Way: Real Salt Lake off to best start in club history

Real Salt Lake are off to the best start in club history following a 2-0 win over the San Jose Earthquakes Saturday night at Rio Tinto Stadium. The Claret-and-Cobalt have racked up 28 points through their first 16 games, three more than the previous best start in 2014.

“Knowing that you have the best start in club history fills you with a lot of pride to be able to play for that club,” Marcelo Silva said. “I think the important thing is that you look at your teammates and whether it's after the win today or the wins of the past, the team continues to push forward, continues to work hard and not just letting that pride get to our heads and we're continuing to keep going for those three points.”

Few thought Real Salt Lake could make such a run then, and they've followed that up with the best start in club history through 16 matches.

Mastroeni took over last year after Freddy Juarez stepped down to join the Seattle Sounders coaching staff. He helped guide RSL to a stunning run to the Western Conference final, upsetting the Sounders and Sporting Kansas City after qualifying for the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs on Decision Day.

"I think it's huge,” Pablo Mastroeni said after the match. “I think it validates all the work that we've been doing starting last year going into preseason, and building the culture and really the guys taking it and running with it.”

That’s more points at this point of the season than the MLS Cup winning squad in 2009 and the team that reached the Concacaf Champions League final the next year and went 15-4-11 to finish second in the Supporters’ Shield race.

Silva opened the scoring in the 22nd minute and Jefferson Savarino, who returned to the club in early May, put the finishing touches on the win in the 81st minute with his first RSL goal since November, 2019.

“I think Savarino tonight showed his quality, and I'll say on both sides of the ball,” Mastroeni said. “We like to talk about again the stuff that he does with the ball which is top level, but his buy-in to do the defensive work. I thought was awesome. I can't imagine a more complete game for Savarino and to get it tonight in front of the fans, packed house, score a goal, set up a goal. I couldn't be happier for him.”

If the rest of MLS have yet to appreciate what is going on in Sandy, the Real Salt Lake fans certainly have. Saturday's match marked a club-record seventh consecutive sell out at Rio Tinto Stadium to open the season.

They've been rewarded with RSL’s best-ever start at RioT with the club 6-0-1 at home this season, joining the Philadelphia Union as the only two MLS teams this season still unbeaten at home.

“I think the reason why we've been good at home is because we earned the right to be good at home," Mastroeni said. "We work our tails off. We play some good stuff, everyone’s committed to both sides of the ball.”

Nearly at the midway point of the season, Real Salt Lake are second in the Western Conference, two points behind Supporters’ Shield-leading LAFC.

“As far as where we are in the standings, like Marcelo said, it's all about maintaining that humility, regardless of the results,” Savarino said.