The MLS Disciplinary Committee has issued one fine following Week 15 of the 2022 season.

Jacobs fined for irresponsible behavior/inappropriate language

Real Salt Lake assistant coach Brett Jacobs has been found guilty of exhibiting irresponsible behavior and using inappropriate language directed towards match officials during halftime of RSL’s match against the San Jose Earthquakes on June 18. Jacobs has been fined an undisclosed amount for the violation.