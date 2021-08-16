The King is back: Josef Martinez celebrates "special" long-awaited Atlanta home goal

After Atlanta United’s 1-0 win over LAFC on Sunday night, Josef Martinez met with a fan in the concourse outside the Atlanta locker room. It just so happens she’s not only a fan but a local artist named Lindsay Jason . She delivered Josef a drawing: El Rey on a King of Spades card bearing his likeness celebrating a goal. The same celebration he did about an hour before to mark his first goal in Mercedes-Benz Stadium since Oct. 24, 2019.

He walked over. Gave Jason a hug. Asked her how her day had been. Signed the card. Then gave her his jersey.

he said he loves it and genuinely looked happy 😭😭😭 i love him so much im really not doing ok❤️❤️❤️ sweetest man😭 and he gave me his GAME JERSEY pic.twitter.com/fbYbBKX4YK

A perfect moment for one fan. A celebratory moment for Josef. And a moment that almost didn’t happen.

“It’s nice because I had some really good years and then I was out for a really long time with an injury," Martinez said after the game. "And then in that time, I learned to value my body and also every moment off the field. Especially the tough moments off the field. So I say thanks to God for letting me come back. Because six months ago for me it was impossible. And I didn’t want to play anymore.”

In December of 2020, 10 months after he tore his ACL in the first game of the 2020 season, Martinez experienced complications from the scar tissue in his knee. There was an infection. He underwent three surgeries in five days. And wondered if the first game of 2020 might be his last.

“I was very serious. I had other complications. Those were tough moments,” he said.

“But you know, I go every day to the training ground and see my teammates. And see the support of the people and the fans and my family. They had my back. They pushed me to continue to move forward and that’s why I’m here.”