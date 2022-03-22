The human side of the game: The Call Up’s Susannah Collins and Jillian Sakovits on the importance of different voices in MLS

Why The Call Up started

As a passionate soccer fan, the opportunity to cover the game was a no-brainer, and I quickly realized that unlike other leagues where coverage is fully saturated, how many incredible stories existed within the MLS ecosystem that had not yet been told. The proximity to clubs, players and coaches I was given in my role allowed me to position myself as that conduit between these untold stories and MLS fans.

I’ve always been fascinated by the human side of athletes and sports. As fans, we tend to view these individuals as deities rather than just extraordinarily talented people with a superhuman work ethic. The opportunity to bring awareness to these athletes and their personal soccer journeys, to build and nurture fanbases, was not only enticing but also sorely needed. And fortunately for me, I have an exceptional colleague and friend in Jill that shares the same vision. It’s important to note here that so much of why this pod works is because while Jill and I are co-workers, we are best friends first. The trust and the respect we have for each other is the foundation on which The Call Up was built.