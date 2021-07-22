The Call Up

Ted Lasso to MLS? Here's what star Hannah Waddingham had to say

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

Ted Lasso is back for a second season on Apple TV+ this week, making Hannah Waddingham a perfect guest for the latest edition of The Call Up.

One of the topics Waddingham discussed was the development of her character, AFC Richmond owner Rebecca Walton. As someone growing into the role of running a club, it begs the question: Would Rebecca be into owning an MLS club down the road?

Waddingham had a simple answer: "Totally. Totally. Totally!"

The comedy series became a quick hit last year, becoming the designated feel-good show for soccer supporters and those unfamiliar with the sport. The actress said the likability is not just for the cameras, but part of the working environment at Ted Lasso.

"We dig each other," Waddingham said. "We've been digging each other for day one just effortlessly, and I think the thing that comes across beautifully which you can't buy is that nobody thinks they're more important than anyone else because the ball bounces around, and that comes from the top."

Ted Lasso is based off a series of commercials NBC Sports did in 2013 to promote its coverage of the Premier League. The show is centered on American football coach Lasso, played by Jason Sudeikis, as he is thrusted into the world of soccer when he accepts a job coaching fictional English club AFC Richmond. The show picked up 13 Emmy nominations for its first season, including acting nominations for Sudeikis and Waddingham and a nod for best comedy series.

Season two of Ted Lasso premieres Friday, July 23 on Apple TV+. Listen to more of Waddingham on The Call Up and updates around the league on the latest episode of the podcast.

