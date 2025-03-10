Tadeo Allende dazzles for Inter Miami | Energy Moment of the Matchday

Playing down a man and without club legend Lionel Messi , Inter Miami CF needed a moment of magic against Charlotte FC .

The on-loan Argentine forward produced the Energy Moment of the Matchday presented by Celsius for Matchday 3 with a superb goal that secured a 1-0 home win for the Herons.

They got it from Tadeo Allende .

Just 16 seconds into the second half, Allende brought down a long ball on the right side before playing a fantastic one-two with Luis Suárez and beating goalkeeper Kristijan Kahlina with a right-footed finish.

"I think it was all the brilliance of Tadeo and Luis," said Miami head coach Javier Mascherano post-match. "The ingenuity that footballers often have, which allows them to decide the match in a single play."

That play improved the Herons to 2W-0L-1D (seven points) in MLS action while providing a huge confidence boost ahead of Thursday's Concacaf Champions Cup Round of 16 second leg at Jamaica's Cavalier FC.