Tadeo Allende dazzles for Inter Miami | Energy Moment of the Matchday

Playing down a man and without club legend Lionel Messi, Inter Miami CF needed a moment of magic against Charlotte FC.
They got it from Tadeo Allende.
The on-loan Argentine forward produced the Energy Moment of the Matchday presented by Celsius for Matchday 3 with a superb goal that secured a 1-0 home win for the Herons.
Just 16 seconds into the second half, Allende brought down a long ball on the right side before playing a fantastic one-two with Luis Suárez and beating goalkeeper Kristijan Kahlina with a right-footed finish.
"I think it was all the brilliance of Tadeo and Luis," said Miami head coach Javier Mascherano post-match. "The ingenuity that footballers often have, which allows them to decide the match in a single play."
That play improved the Herons to 2W-0L-1D (seven points) in MLS action while providing a huge confidence boost ahead of Thursday's Concacaf Champions Cup Round of 16 second leg at Jamaica's Cavalier FC.
Miami return to league play when visiting Eastern Conference rivals Atlanta United in Sunday Night Soccer presented by Continental Tire (7 pm ET | MLS Season Pass, Apple TV+).