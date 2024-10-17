St. Louis CITY sign Josh Yaro to contract extension

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Extension

St. Louis CITY SC have signed center back Josh Yaro to a contract extension through 2025 with an option for 2026, the club announced Wednesday.

Yaro, 29, has scored one goal in 13 appearances for St. Louis this season.

"Josh has been a positive influence on the organization since he arrived and we are happy to sign him to a new contract," said sporting director Lutz Pfannenstiel. "We are confident he will continue to be that positive influence, both on and off the field."

Yaro was originally picked No. 2 overall by the Philadelphia Union in the 2016 MLS SuperDraft. The defender has made 52 MLS appearances in his career.

The Ghana native has also played for USL Championship sides San Antonio FC and San Diego Loyal, as well as MLS NEXT Pro affiliate St Louis CITY2.