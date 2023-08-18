St. Louis CITY sign homegrown midfielder Tyson Pearce

The 16-year-old US youth international will finish 2023 with STL’s MLS NEXT Pro team, then will be under contract with the first team through 2027 with an option in 2028.

“Tyson is a rising academy player in our system and we are happy to see him progress through the organization’s professional pathway,” St. Louis sporting director Lutz Pfannenstiel said in a release. “His progression through the academy has been in a positive way and getting a recent call-up to the US youth national team also helped his growth.”