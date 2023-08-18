St. Louis CITY sign homegrown midfielder Tyson Pearce

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
St. Louis CITY SC have signed homegrown midfielder Tyson Pearce, the club announced Thursday.
The 16-year-old US youth international will finish 2023 with STL’s MLS NEXT Pro team, then will be under contract with the first team through 2027 with an option in 2028.
“Tyson is a rising academy player in our system and we are happy to see him progress through the organization’s professional pathway,” St. Louis sporting director Lutz Pfannenstiel said in a release. “His progression through the academy has been in a positive way and getting a recent call-up to the US youth national team also helped his growth.”
Pearce follows in the footsteps of midfielder Miguel Perez and forward Caden Glover, the expansion club’s first two homegrown players. He has trained with the first team and featured in two matches for CITY2, the club’s MLS NEXT pro side.
St. Louis are currently atop the Western Conference standings, setting several expansion-year records while pursuing an Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs spot.
