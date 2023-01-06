St. Louis CITY sign goalkeeper Ben Lundt from Phoenix Rising

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

St. Louis CITY SC have signed a second goalkeeper ahead of their inaugural MLS season, announcing Friday the acquisition of Ben Lundt.

The 27-year-old German, who spent the last four seasons playing in the USL Championship – first with Louisville City SC before joining Phoenix Rising FC in 2021 – joins the expansion club through the 2024 season with an option for 2025. He had 26 shutouts in 74 games while in the second division.

“We are excited to bring Ben to St. Louis," sporting director Lutz Pfannenstiel said in a release.