St. Louis CITY sign goalkeeper Ben Lundt from Phoenix Rising

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
St. Louis CITY SC have signed a second goalkeeper ahead of their inaugural MLS season, announcing Friday the acquisition of Ben Lundt.
The 27-year-old German, who spent the last four seasons playing in the USL Championship – first with Louisville City SC before joining Phoenix Rising FC in 2021 – joins the expansion club through the 2024 season with an option for 2025. He had 26 shutouts in 74 games while in the second division.
“We are excited to bring Ben to St. Louis," sporting director Lutz Pfannenstiel said in a release.
“I saw his quality across the way when he played at the academy level with Hertha BSC before coming to the U.S. He has gained great experience over the last four years to help bolster our goalkeeping group.”
A product of the Hertha BSC academy, Lundt was part of the German club's reserve team for two years before moving stateside in 2017. Selected by FC Cincinnati in the 2019 MLS SuperDraft, he never broke into the Orange & Blue's first team, but now gets another shot in MLS as the presumed backup of first-choice keeper Roman Bürki.
St. Louis will make their MLS debut on Feb. 25 by visiting Austin FC (8:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass) before hosting their first-ever league home game at CITYPARK on March 4 against 2022 newcomers Charlotte FC (8:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).
