St. Louis CITY sign defender Rafael Santos

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

St. Louis CITY SC have signed defender Rafael Santos via free agency, the club announced Tuesday.

The Brazilian left back is under contract through June 2027 with options through the 2028-29 season.

Santos had 1g/3a in seven appearances for the Colorado Rapids last season after arriving in a midseason trade from Orlando City.

The 27-year-old originally joined Orlando from Brazilian Série A side Cruzeiro ahead of the 2023 campaign. He produced 2g/8a in 96 appearances across all competitions with the Lions.

“Rafael has proven experience in MLS and will be a strong addition to our roster as we prepare for this season,” said sporting director Corey Wray.