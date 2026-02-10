St. Louis CITY sign defender Lukas MacNaughton

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

St. Louis CITY SC have signed defender Lukas MacNaughton in free agency, the club announced Tuesday.

The 30-year-old Canadian center back is under contract through June 2027 with an option for the 2027–28 MLS season.

MacNaughton spent last season with D.C. United, scoring one goal in 11 appearances across all competitions. A veteran of 59 MLS regular-season matches, he also previously played for Nashville SC and Toronto FC.

“Lukas integrated himself really well with the team both on and off the field during preseason camp,” said sporting director Corey Wray. “He brings valuable MLS experience and has a strong understanding of what we are asking defensively.

"Adding his skillset and competitiveness gives us important depth at center back as we head into the season.”

St. Louis open the 2026 MLS season, their first under new head coach Yoann Damet, on Feb. 21 at home against Charlotte FC (2:30 pm ET | Apple TV).