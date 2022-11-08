St. Louis CITY SC sign Swedish winger Rasmus Alm

Alm, 27, joins through 2025 with an option for 2026, last playing for Elfsborg in Sweden’s top flight. He amassed 27 goals and 17 assists in 108 matches for the Allsvenskan side.

“We are excited to bring Rasmus onto the roster for the 2023 season and beyond,” sporting director Lutz Pfannenstiel said in a release. “He brings great European experience from IF Elfsborg, who play in Allsvenskan the top tier of Swedish football, while also competing in the UEFA Europa League Qualifiers last season. Alm’s technical ability and speed on the wing will prove to be helpful in the attacking third.”