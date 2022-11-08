St. Louis CITY SC sign Swedish winger Rasmus Alm

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
St. Louis CITY SC have added an eighth international player ahead of their 2023 expansion season, signing Swedish winger Rasmus Alm on a free transfer, the club announced Tuesday.
Alm, 27, joins through 2025 with an option for 2026, last playing for Elfsborg in Sweden’s top flight. He amassed 27 goals and 17 assists in 108 matches for the Allsvenskan side.
“We are excited to bring Rasmus onto the roster for the 2023 season and beyond,” sporting director Lutz Pfannenstiel said in a release. “He brings great European experience from IF Elfsborg, who play in Allsvenskan the top tier of Swedish football, while also competing in the UEFA Europa League Qualifiers last season. Alm’s technical ability and speed on the wing will prove to be helpful in the attacking third.”
While at Elfsborg, Alm competed in UEFA Europa Conference League Qualifiers the past two seasons – tallying one goal and one assist across eight games. He’s also played for the likes of Degerfors and Landskrona in Sweden.
STL, led by head coach Bradley Carnell, now have 12 players on their inaugural roster. Alm is their third winger addition this week, following the acquisitions of Aziel Jackson (from Minnesota) and Jared Stroud (from Austin) via intra-league trades.
READ MORE: MLS Transfer Tracker presented by Avant