St. Louis CITY SC's Célio Pompeu wins Goal of the Matchday

The Brazilian brought the flair to Energizer Park, opening Rivalry Week with a pinpoint, long-range curler to open the scoring in a 2-2 draw against Sporting Kansas City .

St. Louis CITY SC midfielder Célio Pompeu has won AT&T Goal of the Matchday honors for Matchday 13, garnering 40.4% of the vote.

2nd place, Kévin Denkey (37.8%): FC Cincinnati's club-record signing scored a fantastic solo goal, juking out multiple defenders before placing his finish into the top corner to earn a 1-0 win over Toronto FC.

3rd place, Martín Ojeda (10.9%): Orlando City's No. 10 struck a first-time grass-cutter into the bottom corner, helping ensure a 3-1 victory over Charlotte FC.

4th place, Brandon Vazquez (10.8%): The USMNT striker bent in a perfect free kick from distance to secure a point for Austin FC in a 1-1 draw with his former team, Atlanta United.