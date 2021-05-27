St. Louis CITY SC reveal new stadium construction photos ahead of MLS debut

St. Louis CITY SC continue to plug away at the club's under-construction soccer-specific stadium, releasing their most up-to-date photos yet of the progress on the venue scheduled to open with their scheduled 2023 MLS launch.

The club have previously released renderings of the state-of-the-art facility, which is slated to have a capacity of 22,500 and is located in St Louis' Downtown West neighborhood. MLSsoccer.com's Charles Boehm also delved into club brass' full vision for the stadium and turning the surrounding area into a soccer hub of sorts in the vicinity.