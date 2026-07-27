Yannick Bright rides Inter Miami wave into MLS All-Star season

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Yannick Bright ’s path to professional soccer is one less traveled. But that hasn’t stopped the Inter Miami CF midfielder from enjoying every minute of it.

“Who would’ve thought six years ago when I decided to come to the U.S. that one day I’d be playing with the best of all time and being selected as an All-Star? It’s just a dream come true, and I work every day towards new goals and new heights.

“It’s more original, I would say. There’s way fewer people that do it this way,” Bright grinned when speaking with MLSsoccer.com following MLS All-Star training at Charlotte FC ’s Atrium Health Performance Park.

It’s safe to say Bright’s decision worked out about as well as it possibly could have.

At 18 years old, he was faced with a difficult choice about his footballing future. Ultimately, he decided to leave his home and travel to the United States, enrolling at the University of New Hampshire to continue his playing career.

Growing up in Milan, Bright spent time in multiple lesser-known youth academies before debuting for Arconatese in Serie D, the highest level of semi-professional soccer in Italy.

🎙️ Yannick Bright shares what it means to have been selected as an MLS All-Star. 💫 pic.twitter.com/BW3uPZ3tzB

“Everybody believes in me, and they make sure to let me know I’m supported every day.”

“It’s an honor to be here. It’s been a really nice season for me so far, and I’ve got the support of every single teammate, coaching staff, everybody,” Bright said ahead of Wednesday's match vs. the LIGA MX All-Stars at Bank of America Stadium (8 pm ET | Apple TV ).

In three seasons with the club, Bright has lifted Supporters’ Shield (2024) and MLS Cup (2025) titles. Now, for the first time in his career, he’s an MLS All-Star.

It may have been a long journey, but it hasn’t stopped him from reaching the MLS mountaintop.

The tenacious holding midfielder has experienced a breakout campaign in 2026, becoming a cornerstone in the center of the park, starting all but one game he’s been available for.

And as the stakes grew higher, Bright grew with them, quickly becoming a key piece of Miami’s squad.

After an extremely successful UNH career that included a host of individual awards, Bright was selected by the Herons in the first round of the 2024 MLS SuperDraft, swapping college teammates for legends of the game such as Lionel Messi , Luis Suárez , Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba.

With the No. 15 pick in the 2024 MLS #SuperDraft , @InterMiamiCF select midfielder Yannick Bright out of @UNHMSoccer . pic.twitter.com/CTCRkLHjEG

“For me, I’ve played with Busquets already, and he [Casemiro] is another mentor," he added. “Somebody I need to learn from and hopefully follow his path one day.”

Bright hopes, as he did with legendary former FC Barcelona metronome Sergio Busquets, that his new midfield partner will push him on the pitch while guiding him along the way.

“You can tell that he’s class. He’s class on and off the pitch,” the 24-year-old said. “He’s a great dude, a great guy and a great teammate. On the field, he sacrifices a lot for the team. And obviously, this guy has won everything and is one of the best in his position of all time.”

A five-time UEFA Champions League winner at Real Madrid, Casemiro wasted no time illustrating his winning pedigree and desire to take the field for his new club, making his debut just three days after signing for Miami.

Last Wednesday, the Herons added another world-class talent to their roster, bringing in Brazilian legend Casemiro to bolster an already-stacked midfield unit.

Bright has become accustomed to taking the field alongside plenty of superstars since his professional career began, specifically leaning on experienced midfielders to help him develop his game.

OH MY YANNICK BRIGHT!! This game is wild and it's only 5 minutes in. 🍿 pic.twitter.com/BFnulOAlFu

Legendary inspiration

Of course, when it comes to Inter Miami, two names typically headline the team sheet: Messi and Rodrigo De Paul.

The pair, who were initially named to the 2026 MLS All-Star Roster, have combined for nearly 1,500 professional club appearances and won countless trophies. With both enjoying such illustrious careers, it’s difficult to think of two players better suited to help a young and aspiring midfielder develop.

Bright certainly hasn’t taken their guidance for granted.

“Listening to them and doing what they tell me to do makes everything easier," he said. "Especially with their experience and where they’ve played and what they’ve been through. So, I just follow what they say and try to do my job the best I can.”

The duo spent the last month and a half competing at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, playing pivotal roles in Argentina’s journey to the final, where they ultimately fell to Spain, 1-0. Bright made sure to keep close tabs on his club teammates throughout.

“It was a good run. I made sure to text Leo after he broke the World Cup goals record,” the Italian midfielder said. “I mean, it was heartbreaking to see him crying after the [World Cup Final]. I grew up watching him and he was my idol, forever.

“So, it was just heartbreaking, but I think they had a great tournament.”

Watching his teammates play on international soccer’s biggest stage also reaffirmed Bright’s belief that one day he could do the same.

“Like I say to everyone, it’s God’s plan. Obviously, I have my goals and everything. The first being representing my country,” Miami’s All-Star asserted. “Seeing these people at the World Cup, these guys, a lot of them have been at the World Cup.

“Attending these games was very special, and I feel like it would be an honor and a dream for me to represent my country at this level.”