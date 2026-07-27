Thomas Müller adds MLS All-Star to Vancouver Whitecaps journey

CHARLOTTE, N.C - Twelve years ago, Thomas Müller played in an MLS All-Star Game as an opponent, representing German powerhouse Bayern Munich.
Now, nearly a year after signing with Vancouver Whitecaps FC in a blockbuster move, the 2014 FIFA World Cup winner is set to experience the summer showcase as an MLS All-Star himself, taking on the LIGA MX All-Stars at Charlotte FC’s Bank of America Stadium on Wednesday night (8 pm ET | Apple TV).
“To be here is special. I have to figure out how it is to be in an All-Star Game,” Müller told reporters after training on Monday.
“I think we want to show how much we enjoy our game, how much we enjoy soccer, and for sure on Wednesday, we have a competition and we want to win it.”
Avengers assemble
As with any All-Star Game, Wednesday’s exhibition offers an opportunity for the league’s best players to come together on one field and put the quality of MLS on display. For the players, it is also a chance to form relationships, both on and off the pitch, with fellow superstars who are typically foes.
“It's nice to meet them. It's nice to be on the pitch with them,” said Müller, who is joined in Charlotte by teammate Andrés Cubas.
“You can already see the connection because All-Star players [are] always the special players of the team, and you can see how they touch the ball. I'm really excited to be on the pitch with them.”
In the case of Müller, a 13-time German Bundesliga champion, two-time UEFA Champions League winner and two-time FIFA Club World Cup victor, those connections can be years in the making. At least, that is the feeling when linking up with Tottenham Hotspur icon and current LAFC forward Son Heung-Min.
“To be honest, I was always playing kind of against Sonny in Germany and some games also in [the UEFA] Champions League against the Spurs. He was always a player [who] was always good enough also to join, maybe Bayern, [and] I could play with him at Bayern,” recalled Müller.
“It never worked out. So I enjoy to speak a little bit in German with him, to exchange the experiences. So maybe with him, it's the most fun.”
Rivalry renewed
Müller’s first MLS All-Star appearance will also serve as the fifth meeting between the best of MLS and LIGA MX, with MLS holding a 3-1 advantage, most recently triumphing in Austin last year.
Building on the long-term rivalry between these two leagues that began in the Concacaf Champions Cup and has grown through exciting Leagues Cup clashes in recent seasons, the All-Star Game is yet another occasion for the bordering leagues to test themselves against one another.
“Yes, that's unique, but I think it makes sense because both have a little bit of understanding that they're a pretty decent league, and increasing the level year by year,” said Müller. “So it really makes sense to compete, and I think we already saw in the past some pretty good games in the Concacaf [Champions Cup] or in last year's Leagues Cup.”
Having played previous iterations of the summer showcase against European giants, or by pitting conferences against each other, the All-Star Game format has returned to a clash against LIGA MX for the fifth time in six years due to the excitement and entertainment generated on each occasion.
“I think the setup is nice to not compete with each other, [but rather] compete with another league,” said Müller. “It unites us a little bit. We are a team. It's not about West against East, so I think that the concept is good.”
Show off your skills
In addition to suiting up for the MLS All-Stars on Wednesday night, Müller will participate in the MLS All-Star Skills Challenge presented by AT&T on Tuesday night, once again partnering with his MLS colleagues in a one-of-a-kind competition against their southern neighbors (7:30 pm ET | Apple TV).
“It's the first time I've experienced it. I know it from back in the days, when I looked at it from Europe, but it was not really a big thing for me,” Müller said of his inaugural All-Star adventure.
“But now to me, all these great players of our league, all these players are doing the special stuff, week in and week out, scoring the goals, great goalkeepers there, so I'm looking forward to being on the pitch with them."
He added: “Also with the Skills Challenge, it could be very enjoyable, not only for the fans, also for us players.”
As for how the game on Wednesday night will unfold, Müller is just as eager as fans to find out.
"I don't know what to expect, to be honest,” Müller said, laughing. “That's my first time. Everything is new for me, so I will see."