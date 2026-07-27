Thomas Müller adds MLS All-Star to Vancouver Whitecaps journey

“I think we want to show how much we enjoy our game, how much we enjoy soccer, and for sure on Wednesday, we have a competition and we want to win it.”

“To be here is special. I have to figure out how it is to be in an All-Star Game,” Müller told reporters after training on Monday.

Now, nearly a year after signing with Vancouver Whitecaps FC in a blockbuster move, the 2014 FIFA World Cup winner is set to experience the summer showcase as an MLS All-Star himself, taking on the LIGA MX All-Stars at Charlotte FC ’s Bank of America Stadium on Wednesday night (8 pm ET | Apple TV ).

Avengers assemble

As with any All-Star Game, Wednesday’s exhibition offers an opportunity for the league’s best players to come together on one field and put the quality of MLS on display. For the players, it is also a chance to form relationships, both on and off the pitch, with fellow superstars who are typically foes.

“It's nice to meet them. It's nice to be on the pitch with them,” said Müller, who is joined in Charlotte by teammate Andrés Cubas.

“You can already see the connection because All-Star players [are] always the special players of the team, and you can see how they touch the ball. I'm really excited to be on the pitch with them.”

In the case of Müller, a 13-time German Bundesliga champion, two-time UEFA Champions League winner and two-time FIFA Club World Cup victor, those connections can be years in the making. At least, that is the feeling when linking up with Tottenham Hotspur icon and current LAFC forward Son Heung-Min.

“To be honest, I was always playing kind of against Sonny in Germany and some games also in [the UEFA] Champions League against the Spurs. He was always a player [who] was always good enough also to join, maybe Bayern, [and] I could play with him at Bayern,” recalled Müller.