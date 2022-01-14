Sporting KC sign Belgian defender Logan Ndenbe from Guingamp

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

Sporting Kansas City have acquired left back Logan Ndenbe from EA Guingamp in the French second tier on a permanent transfer, the club announced Friday. Ndenbe signs through 2024 with a club option for 2025.

Ndenbe, 21, is a Belgian youth international, representing his country from U-17 through U-21. He broke through at KV Oostende in his native Belgium before moving to Guingamp in the summer of 2020, where he's made 27 appearances in Ligue 2. He was a regular with Belgium this fall in qualifying for the U-21 European Championship.