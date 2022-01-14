Sporting KC sign Belgian defender Logan Ndenbe from Guingamp

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
Sporting Kansas City have acquired left back Logan Ndenbe from EA Guingamp in the French second tier on a permanent transfer, the club announced Friday. Ndenbe signs through 2024 with a club option for 2025.
Ndenbe, 21, is a Belgian youth international, representing his country from U-17 through U-21. He broke through at KV Oostende in his native Belgium before moving to Guingamp in the summer of 2020, where he's made 27 appearances in Ligue 2. He was a regular with Belgium this fall in qualifying for the U-21 European Championship.
The rising talent is the second left back acquired by SKC this winter, following MLS veteran Ben Sweat via free agency. The changes come after SKC often deployed the since-departed Luis Martins there in 2021.
It's been a busy few days for SKC.
Manager and sporting director Peter Vermes announced that star striker Alan Pulido will "more than likely" miss the entire 2022 season with knee surgery, while the club could not reach an agreement with Re-Entry Draft selection Robert Beric (former Chicago DP No. 9) for a contract. SKC also officially re-signed club legends Graham Zusi and Roger Espinoza to one-year deals (Zusi has 2023 option).
Sporting KC open preseason this weekend and begin their 2022 season Feb. 27 against Atlanta United.