Sporting KC name Peter Vermes CSO and manager, Gavin Wilkinson sporting director

Sporting Kansas City have named Peter Vermes chief soccer officer and manager, the club announced Thursday. As head of the club’s soccer operations, Vermes will oversee newly hired sporting director Gavin Wilkinson.

Vermes elevates to CSO after serving as the club’s technical director from 2006-2018 and its sporting director from 2019-2023. He'll stay on as the team's coach as well, with the 2013 MLS Cup winner and three-time US Open Cup champion (2012, 2015, 2017) continuing his record as the longest-tenured manager in MLS history.

As sporting director, Wilkinson will play a leading role in the club’s long-term player recruitment strategy, roster building and budgeting, technical staff management, and the continued development of Sporting’s professional player pathway, including MLS NEXT Pro team Sporting Kansas City II and the Sporting Kansas City Academy.

