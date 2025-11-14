Sporting Kansas City sign homegrown midfielder Cielo Tschantret

Sporting Kansas City have signed homegrown midfielder Cielo Tschantret to a contract through 2027 with options through 2029, the club announced Friday.

The 19-year-old joined Sporting KC's academy in 2020, starring at multiple levels before signing with MLS NEXT Pro affiliate SKC II, where he recorded 6g/1a in 56 matches over the past three seasons.

Last season's SKC II captain becomes the 23rd homegrown signing in SKC history.

Tschantret joins a midfield contingent led by DP Manu García alongside Jacob Bartlett, Zorhan Bassong and Jake Davis as the first piece of an offseason rebuild under new president of soccer operations and general manager, David Lee.