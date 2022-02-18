Jerseys

Sporting Kansas City unveil 2022 State Line 3.0 kit

Sporting Kansas City have unveiled their new secondary jersey for the 2022 and 2023 seasons, the State Line 3.0 kit by adidas.

Continuing the team’s tradition of a Dark Indigo secondary kit, Sporting’s newest jersey pays homage to the unique importance of the state line for both the city and the club with a subtle embossing of 913 and 816, the regional area codes for Kansas and Missouri respectively, emanating from the state line that anchors the club’s crest.

The state line brand element, which was introduced in the center of the club’s crest during Sporting’s rebrand in 2010, has been featured in team jerseys since 2011.

